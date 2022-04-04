Smartphone Y33s now available at vivo outlets

vivo's latest Y series phone Y33s pre-booking ended on April 1 and the 5,000mAh battery, 12 gigabyte (8 gigabyte +4 gigabyte) RAM, and 50 megapixel camera equipped phone is now available at all authorized vivo outlets in Bangladesh from Saturday.

The retail price for the phone in Bangladesh is Tk 20,990, available in Mirror Black and Starry Gold colors. The Starry Gold is an exclusive for Bangladesh among South Asian countries, says a press release.

The phone's 8 gigabyte RAM can be extended up to 12 gigabyte, which enables the smartphone to run an extra 25 apps simultaneously. The Y33s comes with 128 GB storage.

The 5,000mAh battery powered Y33s also has 18W fast charging technology with a 6.58 inch big display. vivo Y33s smartphone will run on Funtouch OS 11.1.

Its main attraction, the 50 megapixel main camera is accompanied by 2 rear cameras. The 2 megapixel macro camera on the back can take photos from as close as 4cm to 10cm. The front camera is 16 megapixel.

vivo added a flagship feature to the affordable Y33s, which prevents the smartphone from charging after a full charge called "vivo Energy Guardian". This feature will help preserve battery health of the phone.







