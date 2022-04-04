Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 4 April, 2022, 10:23 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Smartphone Y33s now available at vivo outlets

Published : Monday, 4 April, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 152
Business Desk

vivo's latest Y series phone Y33s pre-booking ended on April 1 and the 5,000mAh battery, 12 gigabyte (8 gigabyte +4 gigabyte) RAM, and 50 megapixel camera equipped phone is now available at all authorized vivo outlets in Bangladesh from Saturday.
The retail price for the phone in Bangladesh is Tk 20,990, available in Mirror Black and Starry Gold colors. The Starry Gold is an exclusive for Bangladesh among South Asian countries, says a press release.
The phone's 8 gigabyte RAM can be extended up to 12 gigabyte, which enables the smartphone to run an extra 25 apps simultaneously. The Y33s comes with 128 GB storage.
The 5,000mAh battery powered Y33s also has 18W fast charging technology with a 6.58 inch big display. vivo Y33s smartphone will run on Funtouch OS 11.1.
Its main attraction, the 50 megapixel main camera is accompanied by 2 rear cameras. The 2 megapixel macro camera on the back can take photos from as close as 4cm to 10cm. The front camera is 16 megapixel.
vivo added a flagship feature to the affordable Y33s, which prevents the smartphone from charging after a full charge called "vivo Energy Guardian". This feature will help preserve battery health of the phone.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Padma Bank gets new DMD
BD well on track to adopt fintech for sustainable growth: Salim
EBL launches contactless visa debit and prepaid cards
BSCIC reopened 715 industrial factories in 13 years
CCIFB elects new office bearers
Business Event
Emirates concludes a stellar six months at Expo 2020 Dubai
Nepal airline launches Ctg-Kathmandu flights from Thursday


Latest News
Taskin, Shoriful out of 2nd South Africa Test due to injuries
Ecuador prison riot leaves 12 dead
All 26 ministers resign from Sri Lanka cabinet as crisis deepens
Inclusion of Feni's Noor Hossain in freedom fighters' list demanded
Petrobangla gets Tk 4000cr as subsidy to import LNG in 2021-22 fiscal
Tipu urges businessmen to sell essential items in just price
Bangladesh slump to 11-3 chasing 274 vs South Africa
People left in the lurch even during Ramadan: Fakhrul
All actions initiated by PM, president subject to court order: Pakistan CJ
Russia denies mass murder of civilians in Bucha
Most Read News
Banking transaction till 2:30 pm from today
Bangladesh reports no death from Covid-19, new cases 56
All actions initiated by PM, president subject to court order: Pakistan CJ
Inclusion of Feni's Noor Hossain in freedom fighters' list demanded
Girl's hanging body recovered in Rajshahi
RAB arrests four people on Saturday, including the alleged mastermind
Women empowerment and development
Awami League General Secretary Obaidul Quader on Saturday
Army Chief hands over prizes of Radiant Pharma Cup Golf
Foreign clothes worth Tk 20 crore seized by Coast Guard
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft