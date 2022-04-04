Video
Monday, 4 April, 2022, 10:23 AM
Air India will reduce Colombo flights due to poor loads

Published : Monday, 4 April, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 161

NEW DELHI, April 3: Air India will reduce frequency of its Sri Lanka flights, with demand for travel to Sri Lanka fast shopping due to the economic crisis and imposition of emergency there. AI has 16 weekly flights between various Indian cities and Colombo. This will be reduced to 13 starting Friday (March 8) when the daily Delhi-Colombo-Delhi flight will become a four times weekly flight. "The flights are reduced due to poor loads," said an AI spokesperson.
"Delhi-Colombo (AI 283) will operate on Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays, Sundays) from April 8 to May 30, 2022. And the return fight (AI 284) will operate on Mondays, Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays from April 9 to May 31, 2022," said the official.
Other Indian carriers are going to take a call on calibrating their Sri Lanka flights' frequency this week as the demand has fallen sharply.
"We are witnessing lower bookings to Colombo due to the ongoing crisis. We are continuously monitoring the impact and may take appropriate action to adjust the capacity based on the demand and situation in Sri Lanka," an IndiGo spokesperson had said Saturday.
An official of another leading Indian carrier said: "We are still operating but loads are dropping. A decision on suspension/reduction of flights will be taken early this week."
In the past few years, the island's airline - Sri Lankan - has emerged as one of the biggest international airlines in India in terms of number of flights. A significant number of Indian travellers fly Sri Lankan to transit via Colombo. In fact, the DGCAapproved summer schedule-2022 shows Sri Lankan's 128 weekly flights to and from India are second only to 170 of Emirates - the international airline with maximum flights here. A Sri Lankan official said ATF supply at Colombo Airport has not been hit.
"All flights are on schedule. Tourists are going," she said.    -TNN


