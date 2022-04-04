Gold industry will be at stake if India’s Malabar Gold enters BD

The news that the Indian Malabar Gold & Diamonds industry will open business here has caused panic to local goldsmiths and gold industry for being exposed to face destruction. Millions of goldsmiths will lose jobs.

The industry will not only close but also face the collapse of the possibility of becoming export industry for the country in global market as the industry is now rebuilding here.

Malabar Gold & Diamonds announced to do business in Bangladesh at the 3rd Bangladesh Economic Forum held in Dubai recently. It has its main business office in Dubai, but the Indian company said it will bring gold jewelry worth 100 million USD to Bangladesh in the next three to five years to capture market.

Ameer CMC, Director of Finance and Admin of Malabar Gold & Diamonds, made the announcement at the Movenpick Grand Hotel in Dubai to the surprise of Bangladesh's goldsmiths and factory owners present there.

They blamed people involved in gold smuggling to be part of the conspiracy to destroy the fledging gold industry fueling Malabar to come to Bangladesh. The country's goldsmiths and factory owners have vowed to stop Malabar from coming into Bangladesh at any cost to save the local gold industry.

Dinesh Chandra Pal, general secretary of Dhaka Goldsmiths Workers' Union, said an unscrupulous group is involved in smuggling foreign readymade jewelry into Bangladesh. They want foreign readymade Jewelers to come and do business at the cost of Bangladeshi industry.

This cycle wants to destroy the potential gold industry here. Now they are conspiring to bring Indian company Malabar to Bangladesh.

He said that at present local artisans do not get jobs as readymade jewelry comes from abroad. For this, goldsmiths are abandoning their profession and moving to other professions.

Dinesh Chandra Pal said, "We have sent letters to different ministries at different times to stop bringing readymade jewelry into the country. We have repeatedly requested the government to give the opportunity to local gold industry to become main exportable after garments.

He said "Now is the time to cooperate with the government to develop the country's gold industry. If the government gives us the opportunity to bring raw materials, it is possible to make jewelry here and export it. We will be able to bring huge foreign currency for the government," he said.

He said the government should take effective measures to curb foreign companies opening business as well as illegal jewelry imports.

Sankar Basak, senior vice-president of Dhaka Goldsmiths Workers Union, said the country's gold industry would come to an end if foreign company comes to sell readymade jewelry. The government must move away from such initiatives, he said.

Drawing the attention of the Prime Minister, Sankar Basak said, "Please, stop importing foreign companies and foreign jewelry. Otherwise the gold artists of this country will face disaster. At the same time, this export-oriented industrial sector will be completely destroyed," he said.







