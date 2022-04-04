Fruits become costlier despite enough supply

Both the domestic and imported fruits have become pricy at the start of this year's Ramadan compared to last year, despite huge supply in the market.

The fruit importers have blamed higher shipping cost while local traders pointed to high transport cost for price hike of local fruits.

Visiting different city markets on Sunday, the first day of Ramadan, this correspondent saw that imported apple was selling at Tk160 to Tk 240 per kg based on quality, pear Tk 220 to 240 per kg, pomegranate at Tk 220-240 per kg, Malta fruit at Tk 160 to 210 per kg, orang at Tk 140 to 180 per kg, grape at Tk 200 to 230 per kg. The price of date has been increased by Tk 20 to 25 per kg and this imported fruit was selling between Tk 350 to Tk 1250 per kg based on quality.

Ajoa dates were being sold at Tk 350 per kg, Dhapas dates at Tk 280, Kalmi dates at Tk 300, Farida dates at Tk 280 and plum dates at Tk 240 per kg in the retail market in the old Dhaka. The superior quality dates of Tunisia, Algeria and Libyan and Mariam were selling between Tk 650 to Tk 1250 per kg in the retail market in the capital.

Among the local fruits guava (Thai) is selling at Tk 70 to 80 per kg, banana at Tk 60 to 120 per dozen, watermelon at Tk 35 to 45 per kg, pineapple at Tk 30 to 50 per piece, Mango (green) at Tk 250 to 300 per kg, and Dragon at Tk 450 to 550 per kg. -UNB















