

Western Union launches maiden outbound remittance service

The event was graced by the presence of Humayun Kabir, Executive Director (FEPD), Bangladesh Bank, Md. Arfan Ali, President and Managing Director, Bank Asia Ltd and Zafar Alam, Managing Director, Social Islami Bank Bangladesh Ltd. Gaurav Yadava, Country Director, Western Union and S.S. Ramanathan, Sr. Country Manager, Western Union, attended the event virtually.

S.M. Iqbal Hossain and Adil Chowdhury, Deputy Managing Directors of Bank Asia Ltd, Md Yeahia, Additional Managing Director, Social Islami Bank Ltd, Noor Elahi, Country Manager, Western Union, Shihab Hasan, Operation Manager, Western Union, Golam Gaffar Imtiaz Chowdhury, Senior Vice President, Bank Asia Ltd and Akmal Hossain, Executive Vice President, Social Islami Bank Ltd, were present at the event among others.

Western Union has become the first money transfer operator to offer such a service in the country. Bangladeshi citizens can now send money for student and medical payments overseas, while expatriates can send back their earnings home. Transfers can be made from their Bank Asia or SIBL accounts into billions of bank accounts, including digital wallets, across 125+ countries and territories, and in cash to 200+ countries and territories. As part of the celebrations, a promotional price of Tk. 500 per transaction of any value is also being offered to customers until 30 June 2022.

"I am excited to be a part of this momentous milestone launching outbound money transfer services in Bangladesh," said Mohd. Humayun Kabir, Executive Director FEPD Bangladesh Bank. "Western Union is a highly recognized brand used by consumers worldwide and I am glad they have come together with SIBL and Bank Asia to facilitate international money transfer from Bangladesh to the world"

"We are delighted to launch outbound money transfer services with Western Union, offering a high level of convenience and connectivity for customers," said Zafar Alam, Managing Director, SIBL. "Customer needs are evolving and we are excited to leverage our joint capabilities, enabling an avenue to transfer money internationally in a way that is smooth, fast and serving a customer base with diverse preferences."

"Our goal is to deliver a better customer experience and we are happy to achieve that with our collaboration with Western Union," said Arfan Ali, Managing Director, Bank Asia. "We are pleased to come together to play a significant role in moving money from Bangladesh to the rest of the world, expanding opportunities for a globally connected future and enriching customers lives."













