Monday, 4 April, 2022, 10:23 AM
Sri Lanka wants investment from Bangladesh

Published : Monday, 4 April, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 204
Business Correspondent

Sri lankan High Commissioner in Bangladesh Professor Sudharshan Seneviratne (right) meets FBCCI President Md Jashim Uddin at FBCCI office in Dhaka on Sunday.

Sri Lanka is keen to attract investment from Bangladeshi entrepreneurs in tourism and agriculture. Sri lankan High Commissioner Professor Sudharshan Seneviratne expressed the interest in a courtesy call on the FBCCI President Md. Jashim Uddin on Sunday afternoon.
Speaking at the meeting at the FBCCI (Federation of Bangladesh Chambers of Commerce and Industry) office, the envoy said his country is offering attractive incentives for foreign investors, including tax holidays.
Bangladeshi entrepreneurs can benefit by investing in huge uncultivated land in Sri Lanka. The Ambassador also sought Bangladesh's cooperation in the development of tourism and shipping. He said the Colombo port now has four harbors and is equipped with more modern facilities. Therefore, he urged the Bangladeshi cargo ships to go through Colombo.
The FBCCI President Md. Jashim Uddin said a free trade agreement between the two countries would make it easier to increase bilateral trade and investment. Also urging to increase regional trade, the President said that most of Bangladesh's trade is with the United States and the European Union. But it is more profitable to do business with neighboring countries. Referring to the huge volume of inter-trade in NAFTA and ASEAN, the President said that if SAFTA was implemented, the development of SAARC countries would have been accelerated. The FBCCI President also emphasized the importance of cooperation in the energy sector among the SAARC countries.
During the meeting, FBCCI Director Priti Chakraborty called for joint initiatives on nursing training between Bangladesh and Sri Lanka.
Also present at the meeting were FBCCI Vice President Habib Ullah Dawn, Director Shomi Kaiser, Dr. Nadia Binte Amin and Secretary General Mohammad Mahfuzul Hoque.


