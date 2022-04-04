bKash offers Tk50 cash back on Tk 25,000 cash out

In a bid to enable make customers' cash out cost more affordable in the month of Ramadan, bKash offers 50 Taka instant cash back on 25,000 Taka cash out in a single transaction.

Customers can avail the cash back offer from their 'Priyo Agent' or regular agents using bKash app or dialing USSD unlimited times during the campaign. They can enjoy the offer until further notice, says a press release.

At present, users can cash out up to 25,000 Taka per month from a 'Priyo Agent' at the rate of 14.90 taka per thousand. Cash out charge from any agent other than 'Priyo Agent' is 18.50 Taka.

Since the inception, bKash has built a strong network of 300,000 agents who have been playing a pivotal role in moving the MFS sector forward for the last 10 years. Customers can avail cash out service from these agent points, better known as 'Human ATMs' conveniently at affordable cost.













