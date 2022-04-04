Commerce Minister asks traders to display commodity price list

Commerce Minister Tipu Munshi said every shop should have a price list. He also warned that legal action would be taken if the traders don't post the price list.

The Commerce Minister said this while visiting Karwan Bazar kitchen market in the city on Sunday

Tipu Munshi pointed out that discounts on all products is given during Christmas in Europe and America and Durgotsab in India. He said God will not forgive those who take advantage of the month of Ramadan."

"Every shop has to have a price list," he said. Each store must have a price list. Although I got the price list in some shops today, I did not get it in most shops. No one will be exempted from now on.

Legal action will be taken against those stores whose price list is not available. I will tell consumer rights to be strict in this regard," he said.

Asked whether price hike of consumer goods was impacted by extortion, the Commerce Minister said, "I will have a meeting with Home Minister on this. We haven't seen anything like that yet. But if someone extorts money and you see it, then you will go with my number and call me directly. I will take strict action against them. "

The Commerce Minister said, "Monitoring on trucks will be increased in the morning. Even if monitoring of trucks is increased, the price can be controlled to some extent. This is because some of the vested quarters (chakras) involved in unloading of goods from truck in early hours of the morning indulge in unethical practice. This has an effect on the product. "

Commerce Minister said, "Edible oil is entering the country. Already 80,000 to 90,000 tonnes of oil has entered the country. Hopefully prices will fall further. Everyone has to work together. Then something good must happen. "

The Commerce Minister said, "At present, the price of edible oil has been brought down from Tk 180 to Tk 160 with 10 percent VAT exemption. We were more concerned about oil prices. That is under control. "

On high prices of fruits in the market, the Commerce Minister said, "The prices are reduced on every various religious occasion all over the world. But in our country, with the coming of Ramadan, some unholy cliques increase the price of fruits along with everything else. They should understand that it is a holy month. It is supposed they reduce the prices this month, but they raise prices more. They should fear God. "

Prior to commerce minister's visit to the market, Deputy Director Bikash Chandra Das conducted a market operation from the National Consumer Protection Department. At that time, he imposed a fine of Tk 5,500 on various shopkeepers for not having purchase and sale invoices. He urged everyone to do business with caution.







