Separate telecom network to be set up for Rooppur N plant

The government is going to set up an external telecommunication network for the Rooppur nuclear power plant at a cost of Tk 378.84 crore. The project will be implemented by Bangladesh Telecommunications Company Limited (BTCL), according to planning sources.

They said, Rooppur nuclear power plant project will play an important role in increasing the capacity in the power sector. The proposed project will provide effective telecommunication and internet facilities through development of ICT infrastructure. BTCL will implement the project within September 2023. Project area include Ishwardi Upazila (Rooppur) of Pabna District, Dhaka and the respective districts of North and South of Bangladesh.

Sources said that provision of modern telephone and high speed internet services to offsite and other related installations of the power plants with the setting up of the state-of-the-art and high speed dedicated external telecommunication networks for Rooppur Nuclear Power Plant.













