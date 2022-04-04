Inward remittance hits 8-month high in March

Inward remittance rose to an eight-month high in March as migrant workers sent home a higher amount of money to help their families meet an increased expenditure during Ramadan, officials data showed.

Workers sent $1.86 billion last month, the highest since July when $1.87 billion flew into the country in remittances, data from the Bangladesh Bank (BB) showed Sunday.

March's receipts were nearly 25 per cent higher than in February but down 2.67 per cent year-on-year.

The inflow stood at $1.49 billion in February, down 12.2 per cent from the month before and 16 per cent year-on-year, according to data from Bangladesh Bank.

Remittances maintained downward trend from June to November last year, after which it commenced to climb up during the period of December-January.

The government has recently increased the incentive for the remitters to 2.5 per cent instead of the previous 2 per cent.

The global economy has returned to almost the same as the pre-pandemic period as many nations have contained the coronavirus pandemic.

Many expats are using the informal channel to send remittance as they receive more money against dollar than what banks offer, the BB official said.





