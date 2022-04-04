Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 4 April, 2022, 10:22 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Inward remittance hits 8-month high in March

Published : Monday, 4 April, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 262
Business Correspondent

Inward remittance rose to an eight-month high in March as migrant workers sent home a higher amount of money to help their families meet an increased expenditure during Ramadan, officials data showed.
Workers sent $1.86 billion last month, the highest since July when $1.87 billion flew into the country in remittances, data from the Bangladesh Bank (BB) showed Sunday.
March's receipts were nearly 25 per cent higher than in February but down 2.67 per cent year-on-year.
The inflow stood at $1.49 billion in February, down 12.2 per cent from the month before and 16 per cent year-on-year, according to data from Bangladesh Bank.
Remittances maintained downward trend from June to November last year, after which it commenced to climb up during the period of December-January.
The government has recently increased the incentive for the remitters to 2.5 per cent instead of the previous 2 per cent.
The global economy has returned to almost the same as the pre-pandemic period as many nations have contained the coronavirus pandemic.
Many expats are using the informal channel to send remittance as they receive more money against dollar than what banks offer, the BB official said.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Padma Bank gets new DMD
BD well on track to adopt fintech for sustainable growth: Salim
EBL launches contactless visa debit and prepaid cards
BSCIC reopened 715 industrial factories in 13 years
CCIFB elects new office bearers
Business Event
Emirates concludes a stellar six months at Expo 2020 Dubai
Nepal airline launches Ctg-Kathmandu flights from Thursday


Latest News
Taskin, Shoriful out of 2nd South Africa Test due to injuries
Ecuador prison riot leaves 12 dead
All 26 ministers resign from Sri Lanka cabinet as crisis deepens
Inclusion of Feni's Noor Hossain in freedom fighters' list demanded
Petrobangla gets Tk 4000cr as subsidy to import LNG in 2021-22 fiscal
Tipu urges businessmen to sell essential items in just price
Bangladesh slump to 11-3 chasing 274 vs South Africa
People left in the lurch even during Ramadan: Fakhrul
All actions initiated by PM, president subject to court order: Pakistan CJ
Russia denies mass murder of civilians in Bucha
Most Read News
Banking transaction till 2:30 pm from today
Bangladesh reports no death from Covid-19, new cases 56
All actions initiated by PM, president subject to court order: Pakistan CJ
Inclusion of Feni's Noor Hossain in freedom fighters' list demanded
Girl's hanging body recovered in Rajshahi
RAB arrests four people on Saturday, including the alleged mastermind
Women empowerment and development
Awami League General Secretary Obaidul Quader on Saturday
Army Chief hands over prizes of Radiant Pharma Cup Golf
Foreign clothes worth Tk 20 crore seized by Coast Guard
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft