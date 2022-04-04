Video
Real Madrid and Atletico get set for Champions League tests

Published : Monday, 4 April, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 150

MADRID, APR 3: Karim Benzema and Joao Felix ensured Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid claimed morale-boosting victories in La Liga on Saturday before facing the Premier League's heavyweights next week in the Champions League quarter-finals.
Benzema missed one penalty but scored two as Real Madrid defeated Celta Vigo 2-1 to get back to winning ways ahead of Wednesday's crunch meeting with Chelsea. And Atletico Madrid sailed past Alaves 4-1 before their trip to Pep Guardiola's Manchester City on Tuesday, the in-form Felix scoring twice, with Luis Suarez adding a brace of his own after coming on as a substitute.
Felix now has seven goals in his last eight games for Atletico and the 22-year-old is likely to be key if Diego Simeone's men are to spring a surprise against City and reach the semi-finals.
"We go with confidence but with our feet on the ground as well because we know it will be very tough game," said Felix.
Madrid's victory at Balaidos will calm any nerves in La Liga's title race too, allowing the leaders to draw a line under their thrashing at the hands of a resurgent Barcelona before the international break.    -AFP


