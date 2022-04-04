Bayern rout Freiburg

BERLIN, APR 3: Leon Goretzka scored on his first appearance for four months as Bayern Munich romped to a controversial 4-1 win at Freiburg in a match overshadowed by a substitute mix-up on Saturday.

Four days before their Champions League quarter-final, first leg at Villarreal, Bayern put in a strong performance on the road.

However, there could be consequences for Bayern who briefly had 12 players on the pitch after a late double substitution.

"We drew the referee's attention to the fact that Bayern had eleven outfield players on the pitch," Freiburg director Jochen Saier told Sky.

"That was bizarre, I haven't seen that before."

Freiburg need to lodge a formal complaint for there to be repercussions for Bayern.

However, referee Christian Dingert noted the incident in his report and the official told Sky: "Now the DFB (German Football Association) must decide."

Under league rules, such a breach of the substitutes regulations could even lead to the result being reversed.

When Niklas Suele and Marcel Sabitzer, who later scored, both came on in the 86th minute, only one player came off, leaving Bayern with 12 men on the pitch for 17 seconds. -AFP







