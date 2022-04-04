Video
Monday, 4 April, 2022
Bangladesh tour of South Africa 2022

Tigers sniff historic Test win in South Africa

Published : Monday, 4 April, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 181
Sports Reporter

Bangladesh's Shadman Islam (3rd L) celebrates with teammates after the dismissal of South Africa's Kyle Verreynne (not seen) during the fourth day of the first Test cricket match between South Africa and Bangladesh at the Kingsmead stadium in Durban on April 3, 2022. photo: AFP

Wrapping-up South Africa on 204 in the second innings, visiting Bangladesh got a gettable target of 274 to win the first of the two-match Test series on day-4 after fiery spells of Ebadat Hossain and Taskin Ahmed alongside whirlwind of Mehidy Miraz.
Weather forecast however, shows ominous sign as there have possibility of about 1.4 mm rain today, which possibly will drive the match towards a draw.
Earlier on Sunday, South Africa resumed from overnight 6 for none and lost their opener Sarel Erwee on 48 as Erwee departed on eight. It was the lone success for guests in the first session of the day's game as home side went for lunch with 105 for one.
The second session witnessed the other side of the coin since the Tigers picked-up four Proteas wickets allowing 52 runs in the post-tea session.
Skipper Dean Elgar once again showed his character and picked up his 2nd fifty in the match before his dismissal on 64. Keegan Petersen became furious after Elgar's return but not for long. The one-down batter was chipped-in-with 36 runs.
Man in form Tenda Bavuma got out cheaply on four while Kyle Verreynne followed him managing six runs as the Bangladesh took the control of the match sending back top five South African batters within 157.
The Tigers took one hour of the last session to seize the rest five Proteas wickets as South Africa were bowled out for 204 runs.
Miraz and Ebadot both claimed three wickets spending 85 and 40 runs respectively while Taskin Ahmed took two for 24.
The hosts thereby, got a 273-run lead by virtue of 69 runs' 1st innings surplus as South Africa were wrecked for 367 runs in their first innings. Tenda Bavuma was the leading scorer, who missed a ton for seven runs while skipper Dean Elgar hoarded 67 and Sarel Erwee scored 41 runs.
Khaled Ahmed hauled four wickets for 92 runs, Mehidy Miraz scalped three for 94 and Ebadat Hossain took two for 86 runs.
Bangladesh conversely, were bowled out for 298 after thankful 137-run knock from young blood Mahmudul Hasan, who hit his maiden Test ton in his 3rd red-ball appearance. Besides Liton Das missed a fifty for nine runs while Najmul Shanto skittle out for 38 runs.
Spinner Simon Harmer claimed all four wickets whereas Lizaad Williams took three wickets. Duanne Olivier and Wiaan Mulder shared one wicket each.






