Bashundhara, Abahani share points in two red cards match

Bashundhara Kings and Dhaka Abahani had shared points in a 2-2 match of the Bangladesh Premier League on Sunday in Sylhet where both the opponents were one-man down receiving one red card each in the first half.

It was the third consecutive tie match for the traditional sky blue outfits as the boys played a 1-1 tie against Swadhinata Krira Sangha and a goalless draw against Sheikh Jamal Dhanmondi Club in the last two matches.

On the other hand, the Bashundhara team which continued the winning way in the last eight matches had literally stumbled over Dhaka Abahani on the day.

After playing the ninth match, Bashundhara Kings was on the top of the point table with 24 points while opponent Dhaka Abahani was holding third place with 18 points.

Costa Rica striker Daniel Colindres Solera opened the net for the sky blue jerseys in the 20th minute.

Bashundhara became a 10-man unit as its midfielder Sohel Rana was handed a red card in the 27th minute. Dhaka Abahani followed the opponent's footstep as its midfielder Rakib Hossain too received a red card in the 45th minute.

Striker Eleta Kingsley Oshiokha balanced the score sheet for the Bashundhara boys in the 64th minute. Brazilian striker Robson Robinho put the team ahead in the 68th minute by scoring one. But another Brazilian striker Dorielton Gomes Nascimento levelled the score netting one in the 84th minute. None were able to alter the fate of any of the teams till the long whistle.











