Mismanagement of public transport strongly  criticized: Chunnu

Jatiya Party Secretary General and opposition lawmaker Mujibul Haque Chunnu on Sunday strongly criticized the mismanagement of public transport in the capital. Speaking in Parliament, he criticized the government, the government's road transport minister and the bus owners' association. He also raised the question whether the bus owners are harming the people in collusion with the government.

In response, Bus Owners Association President and Jatiya Party lawmaker Moshiur Rahman Ranga questioned whether he (Chunnu) had made such a statement in that anger. Ranga questioned in what purpose Chunnu said about transport. Before Mujibul Haque Chunnu, Moshiur Rahman Ranga was the Secretary General of the party.