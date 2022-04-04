No C-19 death in 24 hrs

The country recorded no death for Covid-19 in the last 24 hours ending at 8:00am on Sunday. The death tally remained at 29,122. Some 56 new cases were also detected during the time, bringing the number of cases to 1,951, 770.

Besides, 596 Covid-19 patients recovered from the viral disease, pushing up the 1,883,510 and overall recovery rate at 96.50 per cent, according to a press release issued by the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

The country logged positivity rate of 0.59 per cent in the last 24 hours while the overall positivity rate stands in the country at 14.10 per cent and the death rate at 1.49 per cent. In the past 24 hours, 857 labs across the country tested 7,087 samples.

The country's maiden Covid-19 cases were reported on March 8 in 2020. The first death from the virus was reported on March 18 of the same year.











