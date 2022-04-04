Padma Bridge to open by June this year: Obaidul

The much-awaited Padma Multipurpose Bridge (PMB) is likely to start operations in June this year, Road Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader said at a meeting on reviewing the progress of the Padma Bridge held at the conference room of the Bridges Division on Sunday.

Obaidul Quader, also General Secretary of the ruling Awami League, said, "At least 97 per cent work of the main bridge of Padma Multipurpose Bridge, 90.5 per cent of the river governance work and 92 per cent of the overall work of the project have already been completed. He added 99 per cent of gas line connection work and 79 per cent of 400 KV electric line connection have been completed."

The bridge would be opened within June this year after completion of necessary works, the Minister added.

Bridges Division Secretary Md Monjur Hossain, also Executive Director of Bangladesh Bridges Authority, presided over the meeting while Cabinet Secretary Khandker Anwarul Islam, Project Director of Padma Bridge Project Md Shafiqul Islam and high officials of the bridges division were present.















