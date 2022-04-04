Video
Monday, 4 April, 2022, 10:21 AM
Govt syndicate behind  price increase of goods: Fakhrul

Published : Monday, 4 April, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 173
Staff Correspondent

BNP holds an ifter party for orphans at the Ladies Club in Dhaka on Sunday. photo : Observer

BNP Secretary General Fakhrul Islam Alamgir said, "Government syndicate is increasing the prices of goods in an unusual way even in Ramadan."
He made the allegation at a BNP-organized Iftar in honor of Ulama Mashayekh and orphans at the Ladies Club in the capital on Sunday.
Fakhrul said, "We thought that the prices of goods will go down in Ramada, but the price of everything is rising abnormally. The government's syndicate forces are behind this."
Claiming that the government has completely failed to run the country, the BNP Secretary General said, "We have protested against the increase in commodity prices on behalf of the party and the people. But the government could not control the price of goods. LPG prices have risen again. The monster government failed to run the country."
The BNP leader prayed for the BNP Chairperson Khaleda Zia for quick recovery and release from jail.


