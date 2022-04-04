Two-tier Karnaphuli Bridge planned, lower level for rail, upper level for road

CHATTOGRAM, Apr 2: The "Rail-cum-Road" third Karnaphuli Bridge at Kalurghat will be a two tier bridge, consisting train in the lower level while the two-lane road in the upper level.

According to Bangladesh Railway, the draft feasibility study of the Bridge is progressing fast. Sources said, the draft study was scheduled to be completed by May this year. But the date has now been extended to July.

Gulam Mustafa Project Director told the Daily Observer that the feasibility study by the Consultant Korean Company Yooshin Engineering Corporation began on December 3 in 2021. After completion of the study, the design will be submitted to the ECNEC for final approval. With the ECNEC approval, Bangladesh Railway will go for construction of the bridge. The Consultant had signed an agreement on October 22 in 2021 with the Korean financer Economic Development Cooperation Fund (EDCF).

The Consultant has now been conducting a feasibility study of the Bridge again and prepares a revised Development Project Proposal (RDPP) to increase the height of the bridge.

Meanwhile, the financer of the project, South Korea is now ready to start works of the bridge. But due to pandemic Corona, the arrangement of necessary functions could not be held. As a result, the process of the project has been delayed. Gulam Mustafa, the appointed Consultant has been surveying the site and revised the existing DPP.

Meanwhile, the South Korean side has agreed to fund the 50 per cent additional cost of the bridge while the Bangladesh government will provide the rest 50 per cent.

It may be mentioned that the total costing of the bridge will now increase to Tk 4,000 crore due to the addition of 12.2 metre height as per proposal of the BIWTA.

Meanwhile, the engineering department of Bangladesh Railway had earlier prepared a design of the bridge with 9 metre height and the estimated cost at taka 1500 crore.











