Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 3 April, 2022, 3:24 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Front Page

Farooq expelled from party

Published : Sunday, 3 April, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 93
Staff Correspondent

Dhaka South city Awami League (AL) on Saturday expelled Ward No-10 AL General Secretary Omar Farooq from the party after he was alleged and arrested as the mastermind of AL leader Jahidul Islam Tipu murder.
Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) arrested Omar Farooq on Friday in the capital's Shahjahanpur as the mastermind of the assassination.
A letter signed by Dhaka South city AL President Abu Ahmed Monnafi and General Secretary Humayun Kabir informed the expulsion of Farooq on Saturday afternoon.
It said, "The image of Dhaka South city Awami League has been tarnished due to the widespread dissemination of news of such terrorist activities. The
Dhaka South city Awami League will not bear the responsibility in any way."
He was expelled in accordance with Article 47 of the party constitution, the letter added.
South city AL General Secretary Humayun Kabir told Daily Observer, "We have expelled Omar Farooq, General Secretary of Ward No. 10 Awami League, on the instructions of Central Awami League for his alleged involvement in the murder of former General Secretary of Motijheel Thana Awami League Jahidul Islam Tipu." Tipu, who was killed on March 24, was the general secretary of Motijheel Thana Awami League a decade ago.
He was sacked by the Awami League in 2013 after being arrested after the assassination of Juba League leader Reazul Haque Milki. He was later acquitted of Milki's murder, but did not return to party posts. However, his wife Farhana Islam Dolly became the female councilor of Dhaka South City Corporation.
Tipu used to do contract work in various government departments. He was a member of the governing body of Motijheel Ideal School and College. Tipu owned a restaurant in the area where Omar Farooq was the general secretary of the Awami League, where he used to sit regularly.
Tipu was attacked on the way back from the hotel in a microbus with his companions. A man with a firearm got off a motorcycle, killed Tipu through the microbus's window and fled.
A college student named Samia Afnan Preeti was also killed in the attack. she was traveling with a rickshaw on that road.



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Farooq expelled from party
Pak army chief says his country seeks to expand ties with US
Establishment gave me 3 choices: Resignation, trust vote or polls: Imran
HC order over unfit vehicles falls on deaf ear
NSU students agitate demanding end to road accidents
Microplastics detected in human blood in new study
22nd nat'l council of AL will be in Dec: Quader
Kitchen market prices climb up further as Ramadan starts


Latest News
Move to the streets: Imran Khan appeals ahead of no-trust vote
China to back military-ruled Myanmar regardless of situation
Housewife's body exhumed in Noakhali
Joy’s maiden ton denies South Africa big lead
Missing Chinese national’s body recovered in Cox’s Bazar
Benapole violence: Municipality councilor held with arms
Bangladesh dismissed for 298 after Joy's epic 137
Reforms in NBR needed for trade facilitation: Mannan
No compromise about dishonest judicial officials: CJ
AL national council likely in Dec: Quader
Most Read News
Mastermind, three others held in AL leader Tipu murder
US cancels its ballistic missile test
Two Myanmar nationals detained with drugs worth Tk 8cr
Essentials price will not rise in Ramadan: FBCCI
Move to the streets: Imran Khan appeals ahead of no-trust vote
Kyiv silent on airstrike in Russia, 3,000 flee Mariupol
Fifa World Cup 2022 match schedule
Death toll from Mykolaiv rocket attack rises to 33
Germany, Spain in World Cup clash as Iran and USA vow to put politics aside
Sri Lanka to play two Tests in Bangladesh in May
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft