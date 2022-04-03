Farooq expelled from party

Dhaka South city Awami League (AL) on Saturday expelled Ward No-10 AL General Secretary Omar Farooq from the party after he was alleged and arrested as the mastermind of AL leader Jahidul Islam Tipu murder.

Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) arrested Omar Farooq on Friday in the capital's Shahjahanpur as the mastermind of the assassination.

A letter signed by Dhaka South city AL President Abu Ahmed Monnafi and General Secretary Humayun Kabir informed the expulsion of Farooq on Saturday afternoon.

It said, "The image of Dhaka South city Awami League has been tarnished due to the widespread dissemination of news of such terrorist activities. The

Dhaka South city Awami League will not bear the responsibility in any way."

He was expelled in accordance with Article 47 of the party constitution, the letter added.

South city AL General Secretary Humayun Kabir told Daily Observer, "We have expelled Omar Farooq, General Secretary of Ward No. 10 Awami League, on the instructions of Central Awami League for his alleged involvement in the murder of former General Secretary of Motijheel Thana Awami League Jahidul Islam Tipu." Tipu, who was killed on March 24, was the general secretary of Motijheel Thana Awami League a decade ago.

He was sacked by the Awami League in 2013 after being arrested after the assassination of Juba League leader Reazul Haque Milki. He was later acquitted of Milki's murder, but did not return to party posts. However, his wife Farhana Islam Dolly became the female councilor of Dhaka South City Corporation.

Tipu used to do contract work in various government departments. He was a member of the governing body of Motijheel Ideal School and College. Tipu owned a restaurant in the area where Omar Farooq was the general secretary of the Awami League, where he used to sit regularly.

Tipu was attacked on the way back from the hotel in a microbus with his companions. A man with a firearm got off a motorcycle, killed Tipu through the microbus's window and fled.

A college student named Samia Afnan Preeti was also killed in the attack. she was traveling with a rickshaw on that road.