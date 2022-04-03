HC order over unfit vehicles falls on deaf ear

Despite the High Court order asking the owners of around 4.79 lakh unfit vehicles to obtain fitness certificates from the authorities concern by September 2019, but due to the unwillingness of the owners to do so resulted in plying of 5.08 lakh unfit vehicles on the roads.

Although the High Court directives as well as the existing laws dictate both owners and authorities concerned to ensure removal of unfit vehicles from the roads, but a nexus of stakeholders, lack of enforcement of laws and regulations and the overall corruption and mismanagement in the transport sector are blamed for the increase in the number of vehicles without fitness certificates, road safety experts and eminent lawyers observed.

According to the Bangladesh Road Transport Authority (BRTA), the number of vehicles without fitness certificates was 5.08 lakh as of January 2022 and

the figures has increased in the meantime.

Road safety experts and activists alleged that these vehicles as one of the major reasons for the increasing road accidents and fatality across the country.

As many as 6,284 people, including 927 women and 734 children, were killed in 5,371 reported road accidents across the country in 2021, according to Road Safety Foundation (RSF), an organisation that campaigns for safe roads.

Bangladesh Jatri Kalyan Samity Secretary General Mozammel Haque Chowdhury told The Daily Observer on Saturday, "Unfit vehicle are a ticking bomb that might explode any time and more people get killed in crashes involving such vehicles."

"At least 80 per cent road accidents take place due to the unfit vehicles. Usually we went to the accident places after it happened, and we saw the maximum number of vehicles did not have fitness certificates," he explained.

On July 23 in 2019, a High Court Division bench in an order directed owners of 4.79 lakh unfit vehicles running across the country to get fitness certificates for the vehicles from the Bangladesh Road Transports Authority in two months.

The HC bench of Justice Md Nazrul Islam Talukder and KM HafizulAlam also asked the road transport authority and the Inspector General of Police to not to allow running of the unfit vehicles unless they collect fitness certificates by the period.

After that directive, the BRTA in a report informed the court that it had identified 458,359 vehicles without valid documents as of June 2019, of which fitness certificates were renewed for 165,764 vehicles until December 30 in 2019 while 292,595 unfit vehicles were on the roads till the end of that year. According to BRTA statistics, as of December 2019, the number of vehicles without fitness certificates was 292,595.

The BRTA website shows that the number of total registered motor vehicles under it till February 2022 was 51.1 lakh.

Talking to this correspondent Prof Shamsul Hoque, former director of Accident Research Institute (ARI) said that as these vehicles were running without fitness certificates on roads, even in Dhaka city, it demonstrates that there is no control over them.

The owners even do not want to take the opportunity offered for updating these documents due to non-implementation of the law in full, he added.

Supreme Court advocate and Road Safety Foundation vice-president Barrister Jyotirmoy Barua said that without the unholy nexus between vehicle owners and corrupt officials it was not possible for the unfit vehicles to run on roads under the very nose of the law enforcement agencies.

A strict implementation of the Road Transport Act 2018 and road monitoring are needed to contain the situation, he added.

Eminent Supreme Court lawyer Barrister Tanjib-ul Alam said that unfit vehicles were not usually taken to workshops for maintenance and as many of these vehicles are past their economic life their owners have little interest to maintain these vehicles.

As a result, these vehicles cannot maintain their balance and easily cause accidents, he said, adding, "If vehicle owners can run their vehicles without fitness certificates, then why would they update the documents spending money?"

It will not come under control without implementing the High Court order and enforcing the existing laws with an iron hand, he noted.











