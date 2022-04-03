NSU students agitate demanding end to road accidents



Agitated students of North South University held demonstrations, following the death of Maisha Mumtaz Meem, on the campus and on the road in front of the university on Saturday demanding end to road crashes and compensation for the victims of road accidents. PHOTO: OBSERVER

Agitating students said Meem has become the victim of unplanned transportation and road management.

Another new name has been added to the list of deaths in road accidents. The uncertainty of students' lives on road is increasing in such a way that it must end now.

The agitating students placed eight demands in the protest which include arresting the killer and ensuring maximum punishment, providing adequate compensation to the family of the deceased, in case of death in a road accident, the law should be amended to provide maximum death penalty, installing CCTV cameras at

all places on the road to prevent reckless overtaking and separate public transport for students.

On Friday morning, Meem, a student of English Department at NSU, was killed when a covered van rammed her scooty at about 7:30am on Kuril Biswa Road flyover at Uttara area in Dhaka.

Police have arrested the driver and helper of the covered van that killed Maisha Momotaz Meem, a student of North South University (NSU), on a Dhaka flyover on Friday from Chattogram.

Iftekhairul Islam, Additional Deputy Commissioner (Cantonment Zone) of Dhaka Metropolitan Police said the duo - Md Saiful Islam (driver) and Mashiur (helper) - were nabbed from the port city on Friday night.









Students of North South University on Saturday staged demonstrations on the campus in city's Bashundhara residential area over the death of Maisha Mumtaz Meem, who was killed after a covered van ran over her at Kuril Biswa Road Flyover on Friday morning.Agitating students said Meem has become the victim of unplanned transportation and road management.Another new name has been added to the list of deaths in road accidents. The uncertainty of students' lives on road is increasing in such a way that it must end now.The agitating students placed eight demands in the protest which include arresting the killer and ensuring maximum punishment, providing adequate compensation to the family of the deceased, in case of death in a road accident, the law should be amended to provide maximum death penalty, installing CCTV cameras atall places on the road to prevent reckless overtaking and separate public transport for students.On Friday morning, Meem, a student of English Department at NSU, was killed when a covered van rammed her scooty at about 7:30am on Kuril Biswa Road flyover at Uttara area in Dhaka.Police have arrested the driver and helper of the covered van that killed Maisha Momotaz Meem, a student of North South University (NSU), on a Dhaka flyover on Friday from Chattogram.Iftekhairul Islam, Additional Deputy Commissioner (Cantonment Zone) of Dhaka Metropolitan Police said the duo - Md Saiful Islam (driver) and Mashiur (helper) - were nabbed from the port city on Friday night.