22nd nat'l council of AL will be in Dec: Quader

Awami League (AL) General Secretary Obaidul Quader on Saturday hinted that the 22nd national council of the party will be held next December this year.

He made the remarks at a function of distributing forms to the organizational units for collecting new members and renewing existing memberships at the Awami League Central Office at 23 Bangabandhu Avenue in the capital as a

preparation for the conference.

The AL general secretary also instructed the allied organizations including Chhatra League to hold their councils.

Quader said, "Our national council is scheduled for next December. We hold a council every three years, so we are scheduled for next December. We are preparing for that council." He urged to end the unit councils before the central council.

"In the meantime, councils of organizational units are being held at all levels of districts, upazilas and unions across the country. Complete these councils on time," Quader added.

Quader claimed that the practice of democracy among the political parties in the country is done by the Awami League.

"I can claim that the AL is the only political organization in this country which has always practiced its internal democracy. Despite the obstacles, the AL has conducted domestic activities and organizational activities," he added.

Emphasizing on the task of recruiting and renewing members as part of the national conference, Obaidul Quader, also the minister for Road Transport and Bridges, said, "National elections will be held in 2023 or 2024. So, the party will have to be built as more well-organised and smarter ahead of the next parliamentary polls. This National elections and the National Conference of our Party are two important issues."

"At this time we have to start recruiting members all over Bangladesh under the direction of our President and Leader of the People Sheikh Hasina and I request all the branches to intensify the recruitment and renewal of members," he added.

Quader hoped that more 'smart' leadership of Awami League would come through the conference.

Asked whether there would be a conference of Chhatra League, Mahila League, Juba Mahila League and Tanti League before the national conference of Awami League, Quader said, "They are also being instructed to prepare for the conference by setting a date for the conference without delay."

AL Joint General Secretaries-- Mahbubul Alam Hanif, Dipu Moni and Hasan Mahmud; Organising Secretaries Ahmed Hossain, BM Mozammel Haque, Abu Sayeed Al Mahmud Swapan, SM Kamal Hossain, Afjal Hossain and Shafiul Alam Chowdhury Nadel and Office Secretary Biplab Barua were also present there.





