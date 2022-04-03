Kitchen market prices climb up further as Ramadan starts



Prospective customers with family cards besiege a TCB OMS truck for buying daily essentials at subsidised prices at Gaibandha on Saturday. PHOTO: OBSERVER

While visiting different kitchen markets in the capital, this correspondent found that watermelons selling at Tk 200 at the Jatrabari wholesale market are being sold at Tk 400 in capital's Segunbagicha. And the same is happening in the cases of all other fruits.

Traders said that even on the eve of Ramadan Saturday, the prices of consumer goods have not come down due to increased demand for goods. However, after a few days of Ramadan, the market situation may turn stable.

Besides rice and oil, the prices of most vegetables are rising in the capital's market. Although there is huge supply of all kinds of vegetables in the city's market, most of the vegetables are sold at Tk 60 to Tk 70.

Meanwhile, the price of brinjal has gone up by around Tk 40 to Tk 50 per kg due to Ramadan. Good quality per kg brinjal has been sold in the markets for over Tk 80 to Tk 100. Besides, cucumber, gourd, patol, barbati and zucchini were sold at Tk 60 to Tk 70 per kg. Only sweet pumpkins and tomatoes are priced below Tk 40.

Meanwhile, the price of per kg broiler chicken has increased by about Tk 10 and it is selling Tk 165 to Tk 170 and the price of Sonali chicken has increased by Tk 20 per kg and it is selling Tk 300 to Tk 320. However, prices of chicken eggs and beef remained unchanged. On Saturday, per kg of beef was sold at Tk 650, mutton was sold Tk 1000 and a dozen eggs were sold at Tk 110.

The price of rice has remained unchanged in the capital market during the week. On Saturday fine rice was sold for more than Tk 72 to Tk 75 per kg. Miniket was sold at Tk 75per kg and Nazirshail at Tk 72 to Tk 75 and coarse rice at Tk 46 to Tk 48 per kg.

Meanwhile, small lentil was sold at Tk 130 to Tk 135 per kg while the large lentil was sold at Tk 110. But even 10 days ago, small lentil sold at Tk 120. On the other hand, the prices of gram and sugar remained unchanged. Per kg of those items was sold at Tk 70 and Tk 80 respectively.

On the other hand, the beshon prepared from

gram is being sold at Tk 130 per kg, which was a few days ago at Tk 80 to Tk 90. And the beshon of khesari is being sold at Tk 100 to Tk 110 per kg, which was a few days ago Tk 90. Apart from this, the price of dates has gone up by Tk 100 per kg. Lemon hali is being sold at Tk 60 to Tk 70 , at least Tk 30 to Tk 35 increase from last week.

Sahab Uddin, an oil retailer in Karwan Bazar, said that the demand for five-liter oil bottles on Saturday was only six.

Besides, there is a crisis of supply of 2 liter and 1 liter bottled soybean oil. When asked about this, he said that the crisis in the market is artificial as the companies have been supplying oil to the government on the occasion of holy Ramadan.

Last week's high prices have continued in the fish market. Yesterday, per kg Rui fish was sold at a price of Tk 280 to Tk 450. Katal and Karp fishes were sold at Tk 280 to Tk 400 per kg, horn fish at Tk 450 to Tk 500 per kg and shoal fish at Tk 500 per kg. Although the price of Tilapia and Pangash remained unchanged on this day, the price of Koi increased by Tk 20 to Tk 30 per kg and was sold at Tk 220 to Tk 230.

On the other hand, almost all types of local and river fishes were sold at high prices. Depending on the size of the bowl, they were sold at Tk 450 to Tk 600 per kg.

On the other hand, various sea fishes were sold for over Tk 600 per kg. Local small shrimps were sold for Tk 600 and Bagda and lobster were sold for over Tk 1000.

Golam Rahman, president of the Consumers Association of Bangladesh (CAB), told the Daily Observer, "The market is under the control of only a few syndicates. The government should control them. The government may be providing subsidized products to some people through TCB. But a large part remains is out of this scope. The government has to be strict so that these traders cannot make more profit."

Economist Kazi Khaliquzzaman Ahmed said that some greedy unscrupulous traders are creating misery in public life by hoarding goods and increasing the price of goods through syndicates. While the global situation has been blamed for the rise in commodity prices, it has also been blamed for the lack of good governance and inefficiency and lack of coordination among government agencies.

Meanwhile, Trading Corporation of Bangladesh (TCB), a government agency, has started selling products at affordable prices among one crore families ahead of holy Ramadan.

TCB spokesperson Humayun Kabir said that the daily commodities which are in high demand during Ramadan, especially soybean oil, lentils, sugar, onions, dates and gram are being sold at fair prices.

TCB is selling TCB products in a mobile truck at a subsidized price to one crore low-income families under the direction of the Prime Minister to control the prices of products on the occasion of Holy Ramadan.









