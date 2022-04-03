Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 3 April, 2022, 3:23 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Front Page

Moon sighted: Ramadan starts today

Published : Sunday, 3 April, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 117
Staff Correspondent

The holy month of Ramadan begins in the country today (Sunday) as the moon was sighted in Bangladesh's sky on Saturday.
The National Moon Sighting Committee on Saturday took the decision at a meeting held at the Islamic Foundation's Baitul Mukarram office with State Minister for Religious Affairs Faridul Haque Khan in the chair. After the meeting, the state minister gave the announcement.
According to the meeting decision, the Lailatul Qadr, the night of divine blessing and benediction, will be observed on April 28.
The Ramadan is the ninth and holiest month of the Islamic or Hijri calendar. It is also believed that the Holy Quran was revealed in this month to the Prophet Hazrat Mohammed (SM).
Muslims are meant to fast from dawn to dusk during the lunar month, a time of restraint and austerity.
The Ramadan crescent
moon was sighted in Saudi Arabia on Friday evening and people of the Kingdom, along with a host of other countries, started fasting from Saturday.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Farooq expelled from party
Pak army chief says his country seeks to expand ties with US
Establishment gave me 3 choices: Resignation, trust vote or polls: Imran
HC order over unfit vehicles falls on deaf ear
NSU students agitate demanding end to road accidents
Microplastics detected in human blood in new study
22nd nat'l council of AL will be in Dec: Quader
Kitchen market prices climb up further as Ramadan starts


Latest News
Move to the streets: Imran Khan appeals ahead of no-trust vote
China to back military-ruled Myanmar regardless of situation
Housewife's body exhumed in Noakhali
Joy’s maiden ton denies South Africa big lead
Missing Chinese national’s body recovered in Cox’s Bazar
Benapole violence: Municipality councilor held with arms
Bangladesh dismissed for 298 after Joy's epic 137
Reforms in NBR needed for trade facilitation: Mannan
No compromise about dishonest judicial officials: CJ
AL national council likely in Dec: Quader
Most Read News
Mastermind, three others held in AL leader Tipu murder
US cancels its ballistic missile test
Two Myanmar nationals detained with drugs worth Tk 8cr
Essentials price will not rise in Ramadan: FBCCI
Move to the streets: Imran Khan appeals ahead of no-trust vote
Kyiv silent on airstrike in Russia, 3,000 flee Mariupol
Fifa World Cup 2022 match schedule
Death toll from Mykolaiv rocket attack rises to 33
Germany, Spain in World Cup clash as Iran and USA vow to put politics aside
Sri Lanka to play two Tests in Bangladesh in May
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft