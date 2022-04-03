Moon sighted: Ramadan starts today

The holy month of Ramadan begins in the country today (Sunday) as the moon was sighted in Bangladesh's sky on Saturday.

The National Moon Sighting Committee on Saturday took the decision at a meeting held at the Islamic Foundation's Baitul Mukarram office with State Minister for Religious Affairs Faridul Haque Khan in the chair. After the meeting, the state minister gave the announcement.

According to the meeting decision, the Lailatul Qadr, the night of divine blessing and benediction, will be observed on April 28.

The Ramadan is the ninth and holiest month of the Islamic or Hijri calendar. It is also believed that the Holy Quran was revealed in this month to the Prophet Hazrat Mohammed (SM).

Muslims are meant to fast from dawn to dusk during the lunar month, a time of restraint and austerity.

The Ramadan crescent

moon was sighted in Saudi Arabia on Friday evening and people of the Kingdom, along with a host of other countries, started fasting from Saturday.









