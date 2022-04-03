Video
BD Golden Jubilee concert at Madison Square on May 6

Scorpions to perform for Bangladesh at Madison Square Garden

Published : Sunday, 3 April, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 35
Staff Correspondent

The Bangladesh Concert will be held at Madison Square Garden in New York just over 50 years after George Harrison organised a two-show Concert for Bangladesh at the same venue.
Scorpions is set to perform at Madison Square Garden in New York City this time. Concert tickets will be available online at Ticketmaster.com from April 4. Besides, renowned Bangladeshi band Chirkutt will also perform.
The show will aid the United Nations Development Programme in launching a global cyber security awareness campaign, according to The Music Universe report.
The event is being organised by the ICT Division of Bangladesh with the help of the Bangladesh Hi-Tech Park Authority, the UNDP, the US Embassy in Bangladesh, along with local sponsors.
The goal of the concert is to attract a global audience and celebrate Bangladesh's Golden Anniversary through a live, one-night-only musical performance.
Besides, Golden Jubilee Bangladesh Concert celebrating 50 years of Bangladesh's independence will be held at Madison Square Garden on Friday, May 6, reads the official Facebook page of Scorpions.
UNDP Resident Representative Sardar Md Asaduzzaman, Additional Managing Director of City Bank Sheikh Muhammad Maruf and Acting Secretary of ICT Department Khairul Amin, among others, presided over the press conference.




Speaking as the chief guest on the occasion, the State Minister for Information and Communication Technology Zunaid Ahmed Palak said, "We are a grateful and a victorious nation to the world. These are the voice we will present our victory message in the language of music. Because, even if the words fail, but the music succeeds."
As part of this, the State Minister also hinted that work would be started with UNDP for the cyber protection of children in 200 countries of the world through the 'Cyber Teens' of Bangladesh's Nobel laureate Sadat Rahman.
Pratik Chowdhury of Hi-Tech Park Authority gave a presentation of the event. After concluding the presentation, the High Park Authority entered into agreements with co-organizers UNDP, Walton, City bank, United Group, Bkash, Daraz, ADN Telecom, Abul Khair Group and Cybertins.



