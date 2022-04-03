Video
Sunday, 3 April, 2022, 3:23 AM
Tipu Murder

4 including local AL leader held

Published : Sunday, 3 April, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 34
Staff Correspondent

An Awami League politician was among four people detained by the elite Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) in connection with the Shahjahanpur shooting in which ruling party member Zahidul Islam Tipu and a college student were killed.
The detainees have been identified as Omar Faruk, 52, general secretary of No 10 Ward unit of the Awami League, the alleged mastermind, and Abu Saleh Shikder (38), Nasir Uddin (38), and Morshedul Alam (51).
According to RAB, the killing was the fallout of a longstanding enmity between the two AL politicians over the control of Motijheel areas.  Tipu was killed by instruction of criminal Musa, living in Dubai, claimed Rapid Action Battalion (RAB). The RAB on Friday night arrested four people from Mugda, Shahjahanpur and Mirpur areas in the capital in connection with the murders of Awami League leader Zahidul Islam Tipu and college girl Samia Afnan Prity.
Arrested Awami League leader Omar Farruq, 52, is the mastermind behind the shooting incident, according to the RAB. He is the general secretary of Ward No 10 of Dhaka South City Corporation.
The other three arrested men are Abu Saleh Shikder alias Shooter Saleh, 38, Nasir Uddin alias killer Nasir, 38, and Morshedul Alam alias Kailla Polash, 51.
It was learnt that Tipu was killed over establishing supremacy, said RAB's spokesperson Khandaker Al-Moin at a press conference on Saturday.
The killers made a deal of Tk 15 lakh with underworld don Musa to kill Tipu. Musa went to Dubai 12 days before the murder. He recruited killers in Bangladesh from Dubai to kill Tipu. Nasir informed Musa all details of Tipu on the day of the killing.
Of the Tk 15 lakh, Musa was given Tk 5 lakh before going to Dubai. Later, four lakh more was given through hundi. The rest 6 lakh will be given after Musa will come in the country.
RAB seized Tk 3,40,000 from the arrested persons. "Zahidul Islam Tipu had a long standing quarrel with the killers over collecting toll in Motijheel area, tender betting and establishing supremacy."
Musa is the associate of top-listed criminals Prokash-Bikash, police said.
Tipu was accused and arrested in a decade-long case over the 2013 murder of Jubo League leader Reazul Haque Khan Milky. But, later, he was acquitted from the case which angered the arrested persons.
On March 23, AL politician Tipu, who was on a microbus, and Samia Afnan Prity, a 22-year-old college student, who was returning home on a rickshaw, were killed in firing in front of Islami Bank Hospital.
Tipu was a former general secretary of the AL Motijheel committee and Prity was a student of Begum Badrunnesa Government College. Tipu's driver was also injured in the firing.
They were all stuck in a traffic jam in the area when a biker wearing a helmet and a mask appeared from nowhere and fired at them.
On March 24, Tipu's wife and Dhaka South City Corporation's councillor of the Ward Nos. 11, 12 and 13 Farhana Islam Dolly filed a case with Shajahanpur Police Station against unknown people over the double murder.
On March 27, police arrested Akash, 34, the prime accused in the double murder case from Bogura district. The next day, a Dhaka court placed Akash on a seven-day police remand for custodial interrogation.


