JnU intra-moot court competition held

The closing ceremony of the 2nd Intra Moot Court Competition jointly organized by the Jagannath University Moot Court Society and USAID's (Promoting Peace & Justice) was held at the University Auditorium on Saturday at 9:00am.

The competition started with the workshop on 27 March and ended with Saturday's closing ceremony. The programme coordinated by Khair Mahmud Associate Professor and Convener of JnU Moot Court Society with chief guest Asaduzzaman Saadi Associate Professor of Department Law, Professor Miftahul Hasan Sun and others were also present there.

Advocate Shah Manjurul Haque, Barrister Ahmed Ehsanul Kabir, Joint District, and Sessions Judge Mahbub Sobahani, and Joint District and Sessions Judge Md. Alamgir Hossain were the judges of the concluding session.

The event concluded with the announcement of the final results and a congratulatory speech by Convenor Miftahul Hasan Sun.

USAID Bangladesh Representative, Chief of Party Heather Goldsmith, and Wahida Sultana also spoke on the occasion.

