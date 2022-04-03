Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 3 April, 2022, 3:23 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home City News

JnU intra-moot court competition held

Published : Sunday, 3 April, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 86
JnU Correspondent

The closing ceremony of the 2nd Intra Moot Court Competition jointly organized by the Jagannath University Moot Court Society and USAID's (Promoting Peace & Justice) was held at the University Auditorium on Saturday at 9:00am.
The competition started with the workshop on 27 March and ended with Saturday's closing ceremony. The programme coordinated by Khair Mahmud Associate Professor and Convener of JnU Moot Court Society with chief guest Asaduzzaman Saadi Associate Professor of Department Law, Professor Miftahul Hasan Sun and others were also present there.
Advocate Shah Manjurul Haque, Barrister Ahmed Ehsanul Kabir, Joint District, and Sessions Judge Mahbub Sobahani, and Joint District and Sessions Judge Md. Alamgir Hossain were the judges of the concluding session.
The event concluded with the announcement of the final results and a congratulatory speech by Convenor Miftahul Hasan Sun.
USAID Bangladesh Representative, Chief of Party Heather Goldsmith, and Wahida Sultana also spoke on the occasion.



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
JnU intra-moot court competition held
Tributes paid to Hasan Arif
8 hurt in Ctg wall collapse
RAB arrests four people on Saturday, including the alleged mastermind
Human chain demands justice
Faridpur school student found murdered
Only verified social media accounts represent AL, says party leader
Municipality councilor held with firearms


Latest News
Move to the streets: Imran Khan appeals ahead of no-trust vote
China to back military-ruled Myanmar regardless of situation
Housewife's body exhumed in Noakhali
Joy’s maiden ton denies South Africa big lead
Missing Chinese national’s body recovered in Cox’s Bazar
Benapole violence: Municipality councilor held with arms
Bangladesh dismissed for 298 after Joy's epic 137
Reforms in NBR needed for trade facilitation: Mannan
No compromise about dishonest judicial officials: CJ
AL national council likely in Dec: Quader
Most Read News
Mastermind, three others held in AL leader Tipu murder
US cancels its ballistic missile test
Two Myanmar nationals detained with drugs worth Tk 8cr
Essentials price will not rise in Ramadan: FBCCI
Kyiv silent on airstrike in Russia, 3,000 flee Mariupol
Move to the streets: Imran Khan appeals ahead of no-trust vote
Fifa World Cup 2022 match schedule
Death toll from Mykolaiv rocket attack rises to 33
Germany, Spain in World Cup clash as Iran and USA vow to put politics aside
Sri Lanka to play two Tests in Bangladesh in May
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft