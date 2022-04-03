Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 3 April, 2022, 3:23 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home City News

Tributes paid to Hasan Arif

Published : Sunday, 3 April, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 81

Different social and cultural organizations pay their last tributes by placing wreathe to elocutionist Hasan Arif at the Central Shaheed Minar on Saturday. photo: observer

Different social and cultural organizations pay their last tributes by placing wreathe to elocutionist Hasan Arif at the Central Shaheed Minar on Saturday. photo: observer

People from all walks of life paid their last tributes to eminent elocutionist and general secretary of Sammilita Sangskritik Jote Hasan Arif at the central Shaheed Minar on Saturday.
Earlier, his body was brought to the Central Shaheed Minar around 11am where people from all strata, including political and cultural personalities, teachers, students, poets and writers, paid their glowing tributes by placing wreaths at the coffin of Arif till 1pm. Arif passed away at the city's Bangladesh Specialised Hospital around 2pm onFriday at the age of 57.
After paying homage at the Shaheed Minar, a mourning rally was brought out with the coffin of Hasan Arif which paraded different streets of the city.
Later, a namaj-e-janaza was held at Dhaka University's central mosque. The body of Arif was then donated to Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical University (BSMMU) as per his last desire.
Awami League (AL) Joint General Secretaries Information and Broadcasting Minister Dr Hasan Mahmud, Mahbubul Alam Hanif, MP and Education Minister Dr Dipu Moni, cultural personality Ramendu Majumdar and president of Sammilita Sangskritik Jote Golam Quddus paid their tributes to the noted elocutionist and general secretary of Sammilita Sangskritik Jote at the Shaheed Minar.
Besides, many organizations such as Ghatak Dalal Nirmul Committee, the Ministry of Cultural Affairs, Bangladesh Awami League, Dhaka University , Joy Bangla Sangskritik Oikkyo Jote, Jatiya Samajtantrik Dal (JSD), Swecchasebok League, Chhayanaut, Jatiya Rabindra Sangeet Sammilan Parishad , Bangladesh Recitation Coordinating Council, Bangladesh Abritti Shilpi Sangsad, Liberation War Museum, Udichi, Sangskriti Mancha, Bangladesh Police Theater, Padatik Natyasangsad Bangladesh, BSMMU, Sector Commanders Forum Bangladesh, Abritti Angan and Recitation organizations including Trilok and Shruti Ghor paid their last tributes to him.
Information and Broadcasting Minister Dr Hasan Mahmud said: "Undoubtedly, his death will create an adverse impact on our cultural movement."
"We are saddened by his departure. His absence will create a gap in the culture movement," he added.
About Arif, Education Minister Dipu Moni said he played a leading role in the cultural movement and he loved his country selflessly.
Vice-Chancellor (VC) of Dhaka University (DU) Prof Dr Md Akhtaruzzaman said his contribution to the formation of a non-communal and humane society is undeniable.
"Arif had spread the cultural movement all over the country with his robust voice," he added.      -BSS


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
JnU intra-moot court competition held
Tributes paid to Hasan Arif
8 hurt in Ctg wall collapse
RAB arrests four people on Saturday, including the alleged mastermind
Human chain demands justice
Faridpur school student found murdered
Only verified social media accounts represent AL, says party leader
Municipality councilor held with firearms


Latest News
Move to the streets: Imran Khan appeals ahead of no-trust vote
China to back military-ruled Myanmar regardless of situation
Housewife's body exhumed in Noakhali
Joy’s maiden ton denies South Africa big lead
Missing Chinese national’s body recovered in Cox’s Bazar
Benapole violence: Municipality councilor held with arms
Bangladesh dismissed for 298 after Joy's epic 137
Reforms in NBR needed for trade facilitation: Mannan
No compromise about dishonest judicial officials: CJ
AL national council likely in Dec: Quader
Most Read News
Mastermind, three others held in AL leader Tipu murder
US cancels its ballistic missile test
Two Myanmar nationals detained with drugs worth Tk 8cr
Essentials price will not rise in Ramadan: FBCCI
Kyiv silent on airstrike in Russia, 3,000 flee Mariupol
Move to the streets: Imran Khan appeals ahead of no-trust vote
Fifa World Cup 2022 match schedule
Death toll from Mykolaiv rocket attack rises to 33
Germany, Spain in World Cup clash as Iran and USA vow to put politics aside
Sri Lanka to play two Tests in Bangladesh in May
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft