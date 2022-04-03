Tributes paid to Hasan Arif



Different social and cultural organizations pay their last tributes by placing wreathe to elocutionist Hasan Arif at the Central Shaheed Minar on Saturday. photo: observer

Earlier, his body was brought to the Central Shaheed Minar around 11am where people from all strata, including political and cultural personalities, teachers, students, poets and writers, paid their glowing tributes by placing wreaths at the coffin of Arif till 1pm. Arif passed away at the city's Bangladesh Specialised Hospital around 2pm onFriday at the age of 57.

After paying homage at the Shaheed Minar, a mourning rally was brought out with the coffin of Hasan Arif which paraded different streets of the city.

Later, a namaj-e-janaza was held at Dhaka University's central mosque. The body of Arif was then donated to Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical University (BSMMU) as per his last desire.

Awami League (AL) Joint General Secretaries Information and Broadcasting Minister Dr Hasan Mahmud, Mahbubul Alam Hanif, MP and Education Minister Dr Dipu Moni, cultural personality Ramendu Majumdar and president of Sammilita Sangskritik Jote Golam Quddus paid their tributes to the noted elocutionist and general secretary of Sammilita Sangskritik Jote at the Shaheed Minar.

Besides, many organizations such as Ghatak Dalal Nirmul Committee, the Ministry of Cultural Affairs, Bangladesh Awami League, Dhaka University , Joy Bangla Sangskritik Oikkyo Jote, Jatiya Samajtantrik Dal (JSD), Swecchasebok League, Chhayanaut, Jatiya Rabindra Sangeet Sammilan Parishad , Bangladesh Recitation Coordinating Council, Bangladesh Abritti Shilpi Sangsad, Liberation War Museum, Udichi, Sangskriti Mancha, Bangladesh Police Theater, Padatik Natyasangsad Bangladesh, BSMMU, Sector Commanders Forum Bangladesh, Abritti Angan and Recitation organizations including Trilok and Shruti Ghor paid their last tributes to him.

Information and Broadcasting Minister Dr Hasan Mahmud said: "Undoubtedly, his death will create an adverse impact on our cultural movement."

"We are saddened by his departure. His absence will create a gap in the culture movement," he added.

About Arif, Education Minister Dipu Moni said he played a leading role in the cultural movement and he loved his country selflessly.

Vice-Chancellor (VC) of Dhaka University (DU) Prof Dr Md Akhtaruzzaman said his contribution to the formation of a non-communal and humane society is undeniable.

"Arif had spread the cultural movement all over the country with his robust voice," he added. -BSS









