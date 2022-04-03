Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 3 April, 2022, 3:23 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home City News

8 hurt in Ctg wall collapse

Published : Sunday, 3 April, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 79

CHATTOGRAM, Apr 2: At least eight people including five children were injured as an old boundary wall collapsed on them at Choumuhoni under Double Mooring police station in the port city on Saturday.
The injured were identified as Mifta and Mukta, both aged around 2 years, Anas, 2, Mayra, aged around 2 years, Md Jabed 12, Nargis 48, Ramjan, 50, Anwara Begum 75.
The wall collapsed around 12:30 pm due to pressure of soil which was stockpiled beside it for construction work, said fire service officials.
Informed by locals, a team from Agrabad Fire station rushed to the spot and rescued three children and two women from under the debris, said Shafiul Islam, an officer of the Agrabad Fire Service and Civil Defence.    -UNB


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
JnU intra-moot court competition held
Tributes paid to Hasan Arif
8 hurt in Ctg wall collapse
RAB arrests four people on Saturday, including the alleged mastermind
Human chain demands justice
Faridpur school student found murdered
Only verified social media accounts represent AL, says party leader
Municipality councilor held with firearms


Latest News
Move to the streets: Imran Khan appeals ahead of no-trust vote
China to back military-ruled Myanmar regardless of situation
Housewife's body exhumed in Noakhali
Joy’s maiden ton denies South Africa big lead
Missing Chinese national’s body recovered in Cox’s Bazar
Benapole violence: Municipality councilor held with arms
Bangladesh dismissed for 298 after Joy's epic 137
Reforms in NBR needed for trade facilitation: Mannan
No compromise about dishonest judicial officials: CJ
AL national council likely in Dec: Quader
Most Read News
Mastermind, three others held in AL leader Tipu murder
US cancels its ballistic missile test
Two Myanmar nationals detained with drugs worth Tk 8cr
Essentials price will not rise in Ramadan: FBCCI
Kyiv silent on airstrike in Russia, 3,000 flee Mariupol
Move to the streets: Imran Khan appeals ahead of no-trust vote
Fifa World Cup 2022 match schedule
Death toll from Mykolaiv rocket attack rises to 33
Germany, Spain in World Cup clash as Iran and USA vow to put politics aside
Sri Lanka to play two Tests in Bangladesh in May
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft