8 hurt in Ctg wall collapse

CHATTOGRAM, Apr 2: At least eight people including five children were injured as an old boundary wall collapsed on them at Choumuhoni under Double Mooring police station in the port city on Saturday.

The injured were identified as Mifta and Mukta, both aged around 2 years, Anas, 2, Mayra, aged around 2 years, Md Jabed 12, Nargis 48, Ramjan, 50, Anwara Begum 75.

The wall collapsed around 12:30 pm due to pressure of soil which was stockpiled beside it for construction work, said fire service officials.

Informed by locals, a team from Agrabad Fire station rushed to the spot and rescued three children and two women from under the debris, said Shafiul Islam, an officer of the Agrabad Fire Service and Civil Defence. -UNB









