Human chain demands justice

Nilphamari, Apr 2: A human chain was held in Nilphamari town on Saturday protesting the death of two indigenous famers by suicide 'for not getting irrigation water' in Rajshahi's Godagari upazila.

Jatiya Krishak Samiti formed the human chain at Chowrangi intersection of the district town in the afternoon.

District Workers' Party president Tapan Kumar Roy said two indigenous farmers-Adinath Marandi and Rabi Marandi- recently committed suicide in Godagari upazila of Rajshahi as they didn't get supply of irrigation water.

Shakhawat Hossain, irrigation pump operator of Barendra Multipurpose Irrigation Project in that area, did not supply them with water and that's why they killed themselves, he said. "We want the government takes necessary action to ensure exemplary punishment of those responsible for their death," he said.

District Workers' Party General Secretary Abed Ali and Krishak Samiti member Bulu Roy also spoke.

On Mar 24 afternoon, Rabi with his brother Abhinath Marandi, 30, took poison in front of Shakhawat Hossain , operator of a deep tube well operated under Barenda Multipurpose Development Authority (BMDA).

They took the decision out of anger as Shakhawat was not giving them a serial number for a long time to get irrigation water supplied to their field in Iswarpur while their seedlings were drying out, alleged the family.

Abhinath Marandi died around 9 pm after reaching home while Rabi died at 8pm on the following day while undergoing treatment at Rajshahi Medical College Hospital (RMCH), said Brigadier General Shamim Yazdani, director of RMCH. -UNB











