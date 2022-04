Faridpur school student found murdered

FARIDPUR, Apr 2: A 15-year-old school student who pulled a rickshaw to support his family, has been found dead in Faridpur.

Police said on Saturday that Sabbir Biswas, son of Alamgir Biswas of Char Madhabdia union under Faridpur Sadar upazila, was, in all likelihood, killed by muggers for money as well as his hand-pulled rickshaw. Sabbir's uncle Jahangir Biswas said the Class VIII student of Padmar Char High School in Guldangi had been missing since Friday morning. -UNB