Municipality councilor held with firearms

BENAPOLE, Apr 2: Detectives arrested a councilor of Benapole municipality along with two firearms and magazines from Godkhali village in the early hours of Saturday in connection with bomb attacks at the land port on March 26. The arrestee is Rashed Ali, 45.

Rupak Kumar, officer-in-charge of Jashore district DB police said a group of terrorists led by Rashed Ali carried out bomb attacks in the land port area on March 26, aiming to establish control at Benapole land port.

At least 20 workers were injured in the bomb blasts. Later, SI Masum of Benapole Port Police Station filed 3 cases with the police station. Since then, Rashed had been on the run, Kumar added. On Saturday, detectives conducted a drive in Godkhali village and arrested him along with 2 foreign pistols and 4 magazines. -UNB









