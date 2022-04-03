

Indian EZ at Mirsharai



BEZA is developing the Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Shilpa Nagar on around 30,000 acres of land touching three upazilas--Mirsharai, Sitakunda and Sonagazi--in Chattogram and Feni districts. It is located on the mouth of river Feni covering 25 kilometers of coastline of the Bay of Bengal.



A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed between the Bangladesh government and the Indian government in June 2015 to establish the Indian EZ. The Indian government has selected the Adani Ports and SEZ Limited to work as a developer of the EZ. The economic zone will be established on about 857 acres of land with a cost of about Tk964 crore under Indian line of credit of $115 million.



Through the Term Sheet--a nonbinding agreement that shows the basic terms and conditions of an investment--full-fledged development activities of the Indian EZ will begin. Other processes, including the formation of a company, to operate the EZ will be started in phases. Once it is established successfully, the zone will be able to attract Indian investors as it is going to be an international standard EZ--ensuring all investment friendly facilities.



However, very low labour cost, sufficient manpower, favourable government policies, uninterrupted electricity supply, high productivity and political stability are turning Bangladesh into a global investment hub. Such, Bangladesh is becoming a centre for the global business community. BEZA is in the process of developing a comprehensive master plan including incorporating sea port, rail connectivity, marine drive, residential area, tourism park, power plant, hospital, school and university for developing this self-contained industrial city. The main activities of the mentioned project are land development, construction of access road, administrative building, security shed, water supply and sanitation system, telecommunication, water treatment plant and other investment friendly facilities. Meanwhile, recruitment of consulting firms and manpower has already been completed.



Various types of industries, including garments and its supporting industries, agro-products and agro-processing products, integrated textiles, leather and leather goods, shipbuilding, motorbike assembly, food and beverage, pint and chemical, paper and products, plastics, light engineering (including auto-parts and bicycles), pharmaceutical products, power and solar park are being set up in the industrial city.



Due to government's different business friendly initiatives, Bangladesh has become an investment hub. Therefore, different countries are in competition to invest in Bangladesh. We expect the economic zones will contribute in materialising Vision-2041. In order to establish an economic zone at the Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Shilpa Nagar in Mirsharai of Chattogram, The Bangladesh Economic Zones Authority (BEZA) inked a nonbinding agreement with Adani Ports and SEZ Limited of India. The agreement has been signed on the day before yesterday.BEZA is developing the Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Shilpa Nagar on around 30,000 acres of land touching three upazilas--Mirsharai, Sitakunda and Sonagazi--in Chattogram and Feni districts. It is located on the mouth of river Feni covering 25 kilometers of coastline of the Bay of Bengal.A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed between the Bangladesh government and the Indian government in June 2015 to establish the Indian EZ. The Indian government has selected the Adani Ports and SEZ Limited to work as a developer of the EZ. The economic zone will be established on about 857 acres of land with a cost of about Tk964 crore under Indian line of credit of $115 million.Through the Term Sheet--a nonbinding agreement that shows the basic terms and conditions of an investment--full-fledged development activities of the Indian EZ will begin. Other processes, including the formation of a company, to operate the EZ will be started in phases. Once it is established successfully, the zone will be able to attract Indian investors as it is going to be an international standard EZ--ensuring all investment friendly facilities.However, very low labour cost, sufficient manpower, favourable government policies, uninterrupted electricity supply, high productivity and political stability are turning Bangladesh into a global investment hub. Such, Bangladesh is becoming a centre for the global business community. BEZA is in the process of developing a comprehensive master plan including incorporating sea port, rail connectivity, marine drive, residential area, tourism park, power plant, hospital, school and university for developing this self-contained industrial city. The main activities of the mentioned project are land development, construction of access road, administrative building, security shed, water supply and sanitation system, telecommunication, water treatment plant and other investment friendly facilities. Meanwhile, recruitment of consulting firms and manpower has already been completed.Various types of industries, including garments and its supporting industries, agro-products and agro-processing products, integrated textiles, leather and leather goods, shipbuilding, motorbike assembly, food and beverage, pint and chemical, paper and products, plastics, light engineering (including auto-parts and bicycles), pharmaceutical products, power and solar park are being set up in the industrial city.Due to government's different business friendly initiatives, Bangladesh has become an investment hub. Therefore, different countries are in competition to invest in Bangladesh. We expect the economic zones will contribute in materialising Vision-2041.