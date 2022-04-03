Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 3 April, 2022, 3:22 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Op-Ed

Letter To the Editor

Bad effects of road-side foods

Published : Sunday, 3 April, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 78

Dear Sir,
Through your esteemed daily I would like to draw attention of authority concerned the bad effects of road-side foods on health in our big cities that has put the lives of urban people in possible risks.

The roadside foods are very unhygienic. We find many food stalls, especially makeshift stalls and roaming vendors selling cut fruits and junk foods.These type of stalls are mushrooming near the schools and colleges. Cheap and tasty junk foods always attract everyone.But they are actually bad for health. Sometimes chemical-rich foods and even rotten animal foods are also served as per news broken in different times. These foods are dangerous and poisonous to health. It may lead to permanent impact on stomach,lever and other organs. The problem is increasing day by day. Most worryingly, the use of impure and contaminated water, especially in the capital in these food is an added concern.

I would therefore,on behalf of the citizens of the country request the authorities and policy makers and common people to leave no stone unturned to create awareness among all on immediate basis without any further delay so that health always stays first priority above all.
Jhunu
Wari, Dhaka



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Bad effects of road-side foods
Turkiye’s role in progress towards peace in Ukraine
Women empowerment and development
Justice Murshed-a living history
Disabled’s rights must be ensured
Ramadan fasting tips for diabetics
Historical monuments deserve urgent attention
Time for OIC to become more active in international politics


Latest News
Move to the streets: Imran Khan appeals ahead of no-trust vote
China to back military-ruled Myanmar regardless of situation
Housewife's body exhumed in Noakhali
Joy’s maiden ton denies South Africa big lead
Missing Chinese national’s body recovered in Cox’s Bazar
Benapole violence: Municipality councilor held with arms
Bangladesh dismissed for 298 after Joy's epic 137
Reforms in NBR needed for trade facilitation: Mannan
No compromise about dishonest judicial officials: CJ
AL national council likely in Dec: Quader
Most Read News
Mastermind, three others held in AL leader Tipu murder
US cancels its ballistic missile test
Two Myanmar nationals detained with drugs worth Tk 8cr
Essentials price will not rise in Ramadan: FBCCI
Kyiv silent on airstrike in Russia, 3,000 flee Mariupol
Move to the streets: Imran Khan appeals ahead of no-trust vote
Fifa World Cup 2022 match schedule
Death toll from Mykolaiv rocket attack rises to 33
Germany, Spain in World Cup clash as Iran and USA vow to put politics aside
Sri Lanka to play two Tests in Bangladesh in May
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft