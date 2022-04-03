

Disabled’s rights must be ensured



According to various studies, most of the people with disabilities are victims of poverty and low income. It is time to take effective initiatives to improve the living standards of the disabled people. For poverty alleviation and improvement of their living standards, it is needed to providethem appropriate treatment, education and training.



A nationwide disability identification survey programme was undertaken to identify the type of disability, quantify it and determine the exact number of people with disabilities. The pilot-based survey was launched in 2012 with the aim of streamlining the system's effectiveness before it spread across the country.



Survey work was completed in 12 upazilas on pilot basis. In the 2012-13 financial years, the initiative was taken to conduct house-to-house survey in the rest of the country except the upazilas conducted on a pilot basis.



In the financial year 2013-14, work started by the doctors nominated by the Department of Health and the consultants of the Disability Services and Assistance Centers under the National Disability Development Foundation to determine the type and level of disability of the persons under the survey by age, gender, race, culture or social status.



Disability is the condition of not being able to do those tasks in daily life due to impairment. Impairment refers to the condition in which a part or system of the body loses its normal function, partially or completely, transiently or permanently.



The World Health Organization's "International Classification of Impairment, Disability and Handicap (ICIDH)" classifies disability and disability problems into three categories, Impairment, Disability and Handicap.



The Bangladesh Disability Welfare Act states that, "Disability means a person who is born with a disease or is injured in an accident or is physically handicapped or mentally unbalanced due to malpractice or any other cause and is permanently disabled or out of balance, partially or completely inactive and unable to lead a normal life ".





Types of disability differ on different grounds. For example, based on when it started, 1. Primary Disability: When born with different types of disability, it is called primary disability. 2. Subsequent or acquired disability: If there is a disability after birth due to various reasons, it is called subsequent or acquired disability.



Depending on which organ has been affected: 1. Physical disability, 2. Visual disability, 3. Hearing disability, 4. Speech disability, 5. Intellectual disability and 6. Multiple disability are defined.



The cause of most of the disabilities is not known. But what is known about it can be divided into several categories which are mentioned below: Common causes: a) Hereditary b) Marital relationship with blood relatives c) Accidents d) High fever e) Poisoning f) Some infections or diseases or tumors of the brain g) Nutrition, vitamins, iodine deficiency.



Birth-related causes: Before birth: a) If the mother is under 18 years of age or above 30 years of age b) Maternal malnutrition during pregnancy c) If the mother has taken any harsh drugs or chemicals during the first three months of pregnancyd) If the mother has special measles during pregnancye) If the pregnant mother has heart related complications or diabetes and f) If the pregnant mother has different habits such as- drinking alcohol, smoking, using tobacco etc.



Time of birth: a) Immaturity b) Mismanagement during delivery c) If equipment is not used properly during delivery d) Head injury e) Lack of necessary oxygen. After birth: a) Head injury b) Necessary oxygen Deficiency c) Accidents d) High fever e) Poisoning f) Some infections, diseases and tumors in the brain too. Usually these are the reasons for disabled boys and girls.



Mental disability is minor in the early stages but it is usually manifested before the age of three, and the number of disabled boys is about four times higher than that of girls. They are slow to learn and are indifferent to care.



Many children repeat a word that is meaningless or spoken by someone else. Some people are afraid of any particular word. Absence of normal response in pain and dangerous situations is observed in them though there is no lack of emotion in them.



In order to provide free physiotherapy and other medical assistance to the disabled people of the country, disability services and help centers were introduced in five districts of the country for the first time. On April 2, 2010, the Disability Services and Help Centerwas officially inaugurated.



As the service activities of the Disability Services and Relief Centers have been appreciated, 10 more renewed in the financial year 2010-2011, and 35 more centers renewed in 2012-13.



Disability services and help centres have been expanded in 33 districts. At present, there are 103 disability service and help centers in 64 districts and 39 upazilas of the country.



Moreover, an autism corner has been introduced in each center. One disability service and help center will be introduced in each upazila of the country in phases.The National Disability Development Foundation launched an Autism Resource Centre on its own campus.



The following services are provided from the centre: Providing teletherapy, group therapy, referral services including daily routine training, providing counseling services to parents of autistic children.



Home intervention facility is also being provided from this center. Various training programmes have been implemented at the initiative of the foundation to make the general public aware about autism and other disabilities. People with disabilities as well as their parents and guardians are being involved in these trainings. In addition, internal and external training has been imparted to develop the manpower efficiently.



A centre called National Special Education Centre is founded under the National Disability Development Foundation to provide education to students with special needs. The main objective of the centre is to create skilled manpower required for the education, training and rehabilitation of students with disabilities, and to create awareness among the people at all levels including the manufacture and distribution of special education materials.

Md. Arafat Rahman Columnist & Asst. Office, Career & Professional Development Services Department Southeast University













