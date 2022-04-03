Smooth supply of essentials underscored in Khulna



Khulna City Corporation Mayor Talukder Abdul Khaleque addressing kitchen market businessmen at Shaheed Altaf auditorium in the city on Friday. photo: observer

He underscored the need for smooth supply of essential commodities to keep their prices stable during the Ramadan.

The Mayor made this comments at a meeting with city's meat and kitchen market traders at Shaheed Altaf auditorium at the KCC.

The KCC Mayor said the authorities and individuals concerned should play a responsible role so nobody could raise the prices of essentials illogically and unethically.

KCC organized the meeting in the conference room styled 'Market price control of essentials' on the occasion of the holy month of Ramadan.

The meeting discussed how the market could be kept free from all sorts of immoral trend of hiking prices of essentials commodities during Ramadan through concerted efforts.

President of KCC market value observation, monitoring and control standing committee Councillor Imam Hossain Chowdhury Moyna, Councillor Md Hafizur Rahman Moni, Chief Executive Officer (Joint Secretary) Tajul Islam, Veterinary Officer Dr Md Rezaul Karim, Veterinary Surgeon Dr Peru Gopal Biswas, Bazar Super M A Mazed, Deputy Director of Consumer Rights Association Md Ibrahim Hossain, Monitoring Officer of District Live Stock Department Nowazish Khan Tarek and different meat and kitchen markets trader, among others, attended.

Stressing the need for showing the pricelist of essentials, KCC mayor urged the businessmen to run their business without any fear and anxiety side by side with keeping themselves free from hoarding, excessive profit and cheating consumers.

He mentioned that the government is pledge-bound to build a sound market management, especially during Ramadan, aiming at rendering quality services to the people and urged all to supplement the government efforts.

The business leaders also assured him of all sorts of cooperation towards the government endeavours and call for taking stern action against the dishonest business people. KHULNA, Apr 2: Mayor of Khulna City Corporation (KCC) Talukder Abdul Khaleque at a meeting on Friday fixed cow meat at Taka 600 per kg and mutton at Taka 850 per kg during the holy month of Ramadan.He underscored the need for smooth supply of essential commodities to keep their prices stable during the Ramadan.The Mayor made this comments at a meeting with city's meat and kitchen market traders at Shaheed Altaf auditorium at the KCC.The KCC Mayor said the authorities and individuals concerned should play a responsible role so nobody could raise the prices of essentials illogically and unethically.KCC organized the meeting in the conference room styled 'Market price control of essentials' on the occasion of the holy month of Ramadan.The meeting discussed how the market could be kept free from all sorts of immoral trend of hiking prices of essentials commodities during Ramadan through concerted efforts.President of KCC market value observation, monitoring and control standing committee Councillor Imam Hossain Chowdhury Moyna, Councillor Md Hafizur Rahman Moni, Chief Executive Officer (Joint Secretary) Tajul Islam, Veterinary Officer Dr Md Rezaul Karim, Veterinary Surgeon Dr Peru Gopal Biswas, Bazar Super M A Mazed, Deputy Director of Consumer Rights Association Md Ibrahim Hossain, Monitoring Officer of District Live Stock Department Nowazish Khan Tarek and different meat and kitchen markets trader, among others, attended.Stressing the need for showing the pricelist of essentials, KCC mayor urged the businessmen to run their business without any fear and anxiety side by side with keeping themselves free from hoarding, excessive profit and cheating consumers.He mentioned that the government is pledge-bound to build a sound market management, especially during Ramadan, aiming at rendering quality services to the people and urged all to supplement the government efforts.The business leaders also assured him of all sorts of cooperation towards the government endeavours and call for taking stern action against the dishonest business people.