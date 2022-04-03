Video
Home Countryside

Awareness programme on incurable disease held in Kishoreganj

Published : Sunday, 3 April, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 68
Our Correspondent

KISHOREGANJ, Apr 2: An awareness programme on incurable disease was held in the district on Saturday.
The programme was arranged in the conference room of Kishoreganj 250-Bed General Hospital.
Kishoreanj Municipality Mayor Md Parvez Miah attended the function as chief guest while Civil Surgeon (CS) Dr. Saiful Islam presided over it.
Among others, Deputy CS Dr. Johirul Islam Talukder and CS
Office Medical Officer Dr. Md Mahabubur Rahman, Kishoreganj Press Club Convener Advocate A.B.M Lutfor Rashid Rana, Journalist Saiful Hoque Mollah Dulu, District Mahila Awami League's General Secretary Bilkis Begum, and Health Educator Md Obydul Hoque spoke.


