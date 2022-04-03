Video
Farmers expect bumper maize production at Atrai

Published : Sunday, 3 April, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 67
Our Correspondent

A maize field in Atrai Upazila. photo: observer

A maize field in Atrai Upazila. photo: observer

ATRAI, NAOGAON, Apr 2: Farmers expect bumper maize production in Atrai Upazila of the district.
According to upazila agriculture office sources, a total of 4,950 hectares of land have been targeted in eight unions of the upazila. A good number of farmers have shifted to maize farming in the upazila this year. Less farming cost has encouraged farmers to shift to maize farming.  
Grower Abul Kalam of Sahebganj Village in the upazila said, "We have farmed maize in many pieces of land that would be brought under Boro paddy before. Farming Boro is very costly. Besides, when Boro is harvested, market price of paddy collapses. So, lifting the farming cost was not possible. But maize farming cost is less, and price is high. That is why we have shifted to maize-farming.  
Grower Abdul Khalek of Bewa Village in the upazila said, "Our area is known for potato. Potato is farmed in a lion share of farmland. But growers don't get profit of increased potato price at the end of the season. Profits are enjoyed by hoarders. We are hoping to get good yield. If we get fair price, our hard work will come true."
Upazila Agriculture Officer KM Kawsar Hossain said, "We are encouraging farmers to use modern technology in farming all crops. This year maize has yielded good. Bumper production is likely. We are providing advice among farmers regularly about applying medicines to check different diseases."


