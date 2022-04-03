Video
46 detained on different charges in four districts

Published : Sunday, 3 April, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 67
Our Correspondents

A total of 46 people have been detained on different charges in separate drives in four districts- Jhenidah, Rajshahi, Jashore and Jamalpur, in two days.
JHENIDAH: Members of Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) arrested a man along with 99 gold bars from Maheshpur border area in the district on Friday morning.
The arrested person is Ibrahim Khalil, 28, a resident of Jagusha Village in Maheshpur Upazila.
Maheshpur 58 BGB Assistant Director Mohamad Saiful Islam said a patrolling team of BGB from Matila BOP conducted a drive in Jaluli Battala area at around 9am. The team there challenged a motorcyclist, and found a total of 99 gold bars weighted 12.5 kilograms wrapped in a plastic bag from his                 possession.
The arrested confessed that he was going to the house of his relative Md Mostafa with the gold bars in Jhenidah.
A case has been filed against the arrested with Maheshpur Police Station (PS) in this connection, the BGB official added.  
RAJSHAHI: Rajshahi Metropolitan Police (RMP) and Detective Branch of Police, in separate drives from Thursday night till Friday morning, arrested 40 people on different charges in the city.
RMP Additional Deputy Commissioner Golam Ruhul Quddus confirmed the information on Friday.
Among the arrestees, 24 had arrest warrant, 14 were drug addicts and the rest were detained on different charges.
However, legal action has been taken against those arrested, the official added.
JASHORE: A man was arrested with a firearm from Benapole area under Sharsha Upazila in the district on Thursday night.
The arrested person is Abdus Sattar, 50, son of late Jahan Ali, a resident of Baropota Village in the     upazila.
Police sources said acting on a tip-off, a team of the law enforcers from Benapole PS conducted a drive in Baropota area and arrested Abdus Sattar.
At that time, the law enforcers also seized a pistol, five rounds of bullets and a magazine from his possession.
A case under the Arms Act has been filed against the arrested with the PS in this connection.
SARISHABARI, JAMALPUR: Police on Thursday arrested four people in connection with murder of a man and his four-year-old daughter in Sarishabari Upazila of the district.
The arrested persons are Pir Mahmud, 70, Morjina Begum, 28, Kajuli Begum, 21, and Suma Begum, 23.
Earlier, police recovered the bodies of Abdul Aziz, 48, and his daughter Jannat, residents of Bir Boyosing Village, from the Jhinai River near Krishwnapur Bridge on Thursday morning.
The deceased's family sources said Aziz had a long standing quarrel with his three brothers over a road in front of their house.
As a sequel to it, Aziz's elder brother Azhar and his followers, equipped with lethal weapons, took Aziz near the river on Wednesday night. After that, he and his daughter were missing.
Aziz's wife Rotna Begum said her husband came from Saudi Arabia recently and he was scheduled to leave for Saudi Arabia on April 2.


« PreviousNext »

