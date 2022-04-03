Video
Home Countryside

Three minors drown at Derai

Published : Sunday, 3 April, 2022 at 12:00 AM
Our Correspondent

DERAI, SUNAMGANJ, Apr 2: Three minor children drowned in a ditch in Derai Upazila of the district on Friday afternoon.
The deceased were identified as Pramit Das, 5, son of Pradeep Das, Raktim Das, 6, son of Raj Kumar Das, and Brinda Das, 6, daughter of Deepak Das. All of them were residents of Chanpur Village in the upazila.
Local sources said the children slipped into a ditch in the afternoon when they were playing beside it.
Later, family members of the children rescued them and rushed to Derai Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor declared the trio dead.
Being informed, police recovered the bodies.
Officer-in-Charge of Derai Police Station Mohammad Saiful Alam confirmed the incident.


