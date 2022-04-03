Video
Initiative taken to distribute jute seed, fertiliser to 21,000 Gaibandha farmers

Published : Sunday, 3 April, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 66
Our Correspondent

GAIBANDHA, Apr 2: Department of Jute in the district has taken up an initiative to distribute jute seed and chemical fertiliser to 21,000 farmers in all seven upazilas of the district to produce quality jute and jute seed at farmers' level during the current jute season.
Jute seed and fertilisers would be distributed to the farmers under  a project entitled "Advanced Technology for jute and jute seed production".
Under the project, as many as 3000 farmers of the upazilas each had been selected for jute seed and fertilisers.
Each of the farmers would get one kg of jute seed and 6 kg of urea, 3 kg of TSP (triple superphosphate) and 3 kg of MoP (Murate of Potash) fertiliser from the project.
On Thursday, the distribution activity of jute seed and fertiliser to the farmers of Sadullapur Upazila started amid much enthusiasm through a function held at the hall room of the Upazila Parishad (UP).
UP Chairman Shaharia Khan Biplob formally inaugurated the distribution of jute seed and fertilisers to the farmers as chief guest.
UNO Rokhsana Begum, Upazila Agriculture Officer Mahbubul Alam Basunia, upazila level officials and political leaders were present on the occasion.
Jute Development Officer Md. Majedul Islam told this correspondent, an initiative has also been taken to impart training to the enthusiastic farmers on successful production of jute and jute seed on their land during the current season.


