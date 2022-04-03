Video
World Autism Awareness Day Observed In Districts

Thrust on considering autistic people as worthy citizens of country

Published : Sunday, 3 April, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 89
Our Correspondents

Thakurgaon DC Md Mahbubur Rahman releasing balloons on his office premises on Saturday to mark the World Autism Awareness Day. photo: observer

The World Autism Awareness Day-2022 was observed on Saturday across the country and the globe stressing the need for raising much awareness among people about autism which is known as a complex developmental disability.
To mark the day, different programmes were organized in districts including Gaibandha, Kishoreganj, Rangamati, Sirajganj and Thakurgaon.   
GAIBANDHA: On this occasion, the district administration and Department of Social Services (DSS) organized different programmes in cooperation with local Protibandhi Sahajjo  O Seba  Kendra and autism schools in the town.
In the morning at around 11 am, a discussion meeting was held at the auditorium of Public Library and Club in the town here with Deputy Director (DD) of the DSS Md Fazlul Hoque in the chair.
Deputy Commissioner (DC) Md Oliur Rahman attended the function and addressed it as chief guest.
Sadar Upazila Social Services Officer Nasir Uddin Shah moderated the programme.
Assistant Director (AD) of the DSS Kamrul Hasan Sarker, Medical Officer of Civil Surgeon's office Robiul Parvez Pramanik, Officer of Protibandhi Sahajjo O Seba  Kendra Md Akhter Hossain and Freedom Fighter (FF) Ali Akbar Mia, among others, were also present at that time.
The speakers said, autism spectrum disorders (ASD) are characterized by social-interaction difficulties, communication challenges, a tendency to engage in repetitive behaviour, failing to make eye contact and lack of spoken language interfere with everyday life.
They also said, the children with autism could be recovered from the ASD if the affected children were provided with proper treatment and behavioural therapy after diagnosis.
They also emphasised changing the mindset of the people of the society and not for considering the disabled people as the burden of the society and requested all not to show negligence to them as they have the right to lead a meaningful life.
DC Oliur Rahman, in his speech, said, to ensure the constitutional rights of persons with disabilities, the government has already enacted Rights and Protection of Persons with Disabilities Act 2013, Neuro-Developmental Disability Protection Trust Act-2013, Bangladesh Rehabilitation Council Act 2018 and Integrated Special Education Policy, 2019.
As a result of the implementation of these laws, policies and regulations, the rehabilitation process continues along with the provision of medical and therapy services as per the type and extent of disability, he added.
KISHOREGANJ: In this connection, the district administration and DSS jointly organized different programmes in the town.
The programmes included bring out a rally, holding discussion meeting, arranging cultural function and screening of documentary film.
A discussion meeting was held at Government Child Family (Girls) auditorium in the town.
Additional DC (Education & ICT) Golam Mostafa was present as chief guest while DSS DD Mohammad Kamruzzaman presided over the meeting.
DSS AD Md Shohidullah, Katiazi, Sadar Upazila Social Services Officer Mainul Islam Monir, FF Md Alauddin and Government Child Family (Girls) Deputy Superintendent Tasfia Tanjin Singdha, among others, also spoke on the occasion.
Earlier, a colourful rally was brought out in the town.
RANGAMATI: To mark the day, a discussion meeting was held in the Zilla Parishad Conference Room in the district town at around 11am.
Rangamati Zilla Parishad Chairman Angsui Pru Chowdhury was present as chief guest while DSS DD Mohammad Faruque presided over the meeting.
Zilla Parishad members Prabartak Chakma and Jharna Khisa, Director of Rangamati Protibandhi o Punarbashan Kendra Md Nurul Absar, and District DSS AD Rupayan Chakma, among others, were also present at the programme.   
Later, cheques of Tk 50,000 were distributed among each of 10 patients and Tk 10,000 among 31 fire affected people at that time.
SIRAJGANJ: On this occasion, a discussion meeting was held at Shaheed M Mansur Ali Auditorium in the town in the morning.
Sirajganj DC Dr Faruque Ahmed was present as chief guest while District DSS DD Tauhidul Islam presided over the meeting.
DSS AD Muhammad Matiar Rahman, District Awami League (AL) President FF KM Hossain Ali Hasan and Sirajganj Press Club President Md Abul Hashem, among others, were also present at the programme.
Earlier, a rally was brought out from District Collectorate Office premises and paraded the main streets in the town.  
THAKURGAON: To mark the day, the district administration and Thakurgaon DSS organized different programmes in the town.
Thakurgaon DC Md Mahbubur Rahman inaugurated the day on the DC office premises in the morning by releasing balloons.
A rally was brought out from there, and it ended at the same place after parading the main streets in the town.  
Later, a discussion meeting was held in DC office conference room in the district town at noon.
Thakurgaon DC Md Mahbubur Rahman was present as chief guest while Sadar Upazila Social Services Officer Shariful Islam presided over the meeting.
 ADC (General) Mamun Bhuiyan, District AL Vice-presidents Mahbubur Rahman Bablu and Mahbubur Rahman Khokon, Thakurgaon Municipality Mayor Anjuman Ara Banya, Thakurgaon Press Club President Mansur Ali, and General Secretary of Thakurgaon Branch of Jatiyo Sangbad Sangstha Md Asaduzzaman Asad, among others, also spoke on the occasion.
Earlier, a special documentary film on the persons with disability has been screened there.


