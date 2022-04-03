Crop-protection dyke in Netrakona repaired in time



The reconstructed dyke on the bank of the Dhanu River at Khaliajuri. photo: observer

The Boro farmers who were affected earlier are now happy. Post-repair works including green-based beautification on the dykes are going on.

Following timely work instructions and formation of project implementation committees (PICs), dykes across nine flood-prone upazilas of the district, including four haor ones have been completed by 95 per cent, said sources at the Water Development Board (WDB)-Netrakona. The work began in November last year.

Primarily, a total of 165 kilometre (km) dykes were envisaged in these upazilas through the PICs. Later on, this stretch was raised to 193km.

To repair the dykes, an allocation of Tk 31 crore was approached. But Tk 24 crore was allocated. The construction and repairing were made through 175 PICs.

Locals said, early flood would submerge crops in the month of Chaitra-Baishakh; half-ripe croplands would got sunken; but this year, standing Boro is expected to be protected mostly from untimely flood.

Now a demand has been made by a number of farmers and some environmentalists to raise permanent dykes in particular areas; it will benefit the government, and crops will be protected from sudden flood.

While talking with this correspondent of The Daily Observer, a good number of locals including Yakub Ali and Arif Mia of Rasulpur Village at Mendipur Union in Khaliajuri Upazila said, they are delighted to see finishing of the crop-protection dykes early.

"I have 40 acres of croplands within dykes. Boro is our only crop. Normally advance flood sinks these lands. We have to witness irrecoverable damages, and then we have to run our lives by taking loans."

He was echoed by another Sona Mia of Jagannathpur "Our lot is blessed for this year. Dyke works have been finished before beginning of the rain. We are hoping to harvest our crops before the flood."

Farmer Rafiqul Islam said, dykes are repaired every year at crores of Taka; but in many times, crops go under water and get damaged. It will be good if permanent dykes are raised in particular areas. Authorities concerned should consider the matter."

A visit to Rasulpur, banks of dead Dhanu River, Nawtana, Mendipur and other haor areas found the dyke-repairing almost finished; for beautification, weed saplings and napier grasses are planted along these dykes; and growing Boro fields are making assembly of green with spring.

Executive Engineer of WDB-Netrakona and Member Secretary of District PICs M L Saikat said, PICs were formed with locals in dyke areas.

Dykes are now undergoing slab-setting and weed planting. "We expect that haor crops will get protection from early flood," he maintained.

Both Khaliajuri Upazila Nirbahi Officer (UNO) AHM Ariful Islam and Madan UNO Bulbul Ahmed said, they kept PICs under pressure to end dykes within scheduled time.

Deputy Commissioner (DC) and President of District PICs Kazi Md Abdur Rahman said this year PICs were formed quickly; later on, all dyke constructions were instructed to be completed by February 28; works were taking place accordingly; UNOs have been tasked to monitor the work to check any negligence, DC maintained.















