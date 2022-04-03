Three found dead in three districts

Three people including an imam of a mosque have been found dead in separate incidents in three districts- Rajshahi, Bhola and Manikganj, on Thursday and Friday.

RAJSHAHI: Naval police recovered the body of a man from the Padma River in Barakuthi area of the district on Friday morning.

The identity of the deceased, aged about 35, could not be known immediately.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Rajshahi Metropolitan Unit of Naval Police Obaidul Haque said locals spotted the body floating in the Padma River in Barakuthi area in the morning and informed police.

Being informed, naval police recovered the body.

The body bore several injury marks.

Police suspect that the man had died about five to six days back. They initially thought the body had floated in the water from far away.

The OC further said the reason behind his death would be known after getting autopsy report.

However, the law enforcers are investigating the matter and trying to identify the deceased.

A case has been filed with Motihar Police Station in this connection, the OC added.

DAULATKHAN, BHOLA: Police recovered the body of a man from a sugarcane field in Daulatkhan Upazila of the district on Friday morning.

The deceased was identified as Abu Taher, 45, son of Md Sadeq Mia, a resident of Ward No. 8 under Daulatkhan Municipality.

Daulatkhan PS OC Md Bajlar Rahman said Abu Taher was a listed thief in the area.

However, he went out of the house on Thursday night, but did not return.

Later, locals spotted his body lying in a sugarcane field in Ward No. 8 under Char Khalifa Union in the upazila at around 10am and informed police.

Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Bhola Sadar Hospital morgue for an autopsy.

The body bore no injury marks.

The reason behind his death would be known after getting autopsy report, the OC added.

MANIKGANJ: Police recovered the hanging body of an imam from a mosque in Singair Upazila of the district on Thursday night.

The deceased was identified as Md Ferdous Islam, 30, son of Siddiqur Rahman, a resident of Char Madhabpara Village in Muladi Upazila of Barishal District.

He was an imam of Noyapara Jame Mosque in Dhalla Union of the upazila. He lived in a room of the mosque there.

Local Union Parishad (UP) Member Rezaul Karim said Ferdous Islam went to sleep at his room after performing Esha prayer on Thursday.

Later, locals spotted his body hanging from the ceiling of his room at around 9:30pm and informed police.

Being informed, police recovered the body at around 10:30pm and sent it to Manikganj Sadar Hospital morgue for an autopsy, the UP member added.

Singair PS OC Shafiqul Islam Molla confirmed the incident.









