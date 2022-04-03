Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 3 April, 2022, 3:20 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Countryside

Two electrocuted in Mymensingh

Published : Sunday, 3 April, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 81
Our Correspondent

MYMENSINGH, Apr 2: Two people have been electrocuted in separate incidents in Gafargaon and Nandail upazilas of the district in two days.
A boy was electrocuted in Gafargaon Upazila on Friday morning.
The deceased was identified as Jihad, 12, a resident of the upazila.
Local and the deceased's family sources said Jihad climbed up a tree nearby the house in the morning. He came in contact with an electric wire there, which left him critically injured.
The family members rescued him, but he succumbed to his injuries on the way to the upazila health complex.
Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Pagla Police Station (PS) Rasheduzzaman confirmed the incident.
On the other hand, a farmer was electrocuted in Nandail Upazila of the district on Thursday evening.
The deceased was identified as Hadis Mia, 40, son of Abdur Razzak Moral, a resident of Batuadi Village under Jahangirpur Union in the upazila. He was a farmer by profession.
Local and the deceased's family sources said Hadis Mia was catching fish in Murail Beel in the area by an electric motor at around 6pm. At one stage, he came in contact with live electricity, which left him critically injured.
Critically injured Hadis Mia was rushed to Kishoreganj Sadar Hospital, where the on-duty doctor declared him dead.   
He left behind his wife, two sons and two daughters to mourn his death.
Jahangirpur Union Parishad Chairman Md Kamal Uddin Mandal confirmed the incident.
Nandail Model PS OC Md Mizanur Rahman Akanda said no complaint was filed in this regard.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Smooth supply of essentials underscored in Khulna
Awareness programme on incurable disease held in Kishoreganj
Farmers expect bumper maize production at Atrai
46 detained on different charges in four districts
Three minors drown at Derai
Initiative taken to distribute jute seed, fertiliser to 21,000 Gaibandha farmers
Thrust on considering autistic people as worthy citizens of country
Crop-protection dyke in Netrakona repaired in time


Latest News
Move to the streets: Imran Khan appeals ahead of no-trust vote
China to back military-ruled Myanmar regardless of situation
Housewife's body exhumed in Noakhali
Joy’s maiden ton denies South Africa big lead
Missing Chinese national’s body recovered in Cox’s Bazar
Benapole violence: Municipality councilor held with arms
Bangladesh dismissed for 298 after Joy's epic 137
Reforms in NBR needed for trade facilitation: Mannan
No compromise about dishonest judicial officials: CJ
AL national council likely in Dec: Quader
Most Read News
Mastermind, three others held in AL leader Tipu murder
US cancels its ballistic missile test
Two Myanmar nationals detained with drugs worth Tk 8cr
Essentials price will not rise in Ramadan: FBCCI
Kyiv silent on airstrike in Russia, 3,000 flee Mariupol
Move to the streets: Imran Khan appeals ahead of no-trust vote
Fifa World Cup 2022 match schedule
Death toll from Mykolaiv rocket attack rises to 33
Germany, Spain in World Cup clash as Iran and USA vow to put politics aside
Sri Lanka to play two Tests in Bangladesh in May
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft