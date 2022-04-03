Two electrocuted in Mymensingh

MYMENSINGH, Apr 2: Two people have been electrocuted in separate incidents in Gafargaon and Nandail upazilas of the district in two days.

A boy was electrocuted in Gafargaon Upazila on Friday morning.

The deceased was identified as Jihad, 12, a resident of the upazila.

Local and the deceased's family sources said Jihad climbed up a tree nearby the house in the morning. He came in contact with an electric wire there, which left him critically injured.

The family members rescued him, but he succumbed to his injuries on the way to the upazila health complex.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Pagla Police Station (PS) Rasheduzzaman confirmed the incident.

On the other hand, a farmer was electrocuted in Nandail Upazila of the district on Thursday evening.

The deceased was identified as Hadis Mia, 40, son of Abdur Razzak Moral, a resident of Batuadi Village under Jahangirpur Union in the upazila. He was a farmer by profession.

Local and the deceased's family sources said Hadis Mia was catching fish in Murail Beel in the area by an electric motor at around 6pm. At one stage, he came in contact with live electricity, which left him critically injured.

Critically injured Hadis Mia was rushed to Kishoreganj Sadar Hospital, where the on-duty doctor declared him dead.

He left behind his wife, two sons and two daughters to mourn his death.

Jahangirpur Union Parishad Chairman Md Kamal Uddin Mandal confirmed the incident.

Nandail Model PS OC Md Mizanur Rahman Akanda said no complaint was filed in this regard.











