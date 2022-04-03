Nine killed in road mishaps in seven districts

Nine people including a couple and two local activists of Bangladesh Chhatra League (BCL) have been killed in separate road accidents in seven districts- Brahmanbaria, Barishal, Natore, Netrakona, Cumilla, Thakurgaon and Sherpur, in four days.

NABINAGAR, BRAHMANBARIA: A young man was killed in a road accident in Nabinagar Upazila of the district on Friday morning.

The deceased was identified as Dulal Mia, 22, son of Gendu Mia, a resident of Narayanpur Village under Nabinagar Municipality.

Police and local sources said a tractor carrying brick was coming to Nabinagar from Sadeqpur Jamuna Brick Kiln at around 9am.

At one stage, the tractor fell in a roadside ditch after losing its control over the steering while giving side to an auto-rickshaw in Aliabad Pashchimpara area under Nabinagar Municipality, which left its driver Dulal Mia dead on the spot.

Being informed, police recovered the body.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Nabinagar Police Station (PS) Aminur Rashid confirmed the incident, adding that necessary steps will be taken in this connection.

BARISHAL: An elderly man was killed in a road accident in Banaripara Upazila of the district on Thursday night.

The deceased was identified as Abdul Khaleq, 75, a resident of Machhrang Village under Banaripara Union in the upazila.

Police and local sources said a mahidra (local vehicle) hit Abdul Khaleq from behind in TnT intersection area on the Barishal-Swarupkathi Road at night, leaving him critically injured.

Locals rescued the injured and rushed him to Banaripara Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor declared the man dead.

Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Barishal Sher-e-Bangla Medical College Hospital morgue for an autopsy.

Banaripara PS OC Helal Uddin confirmed the incident.

BARAIGRAM, NATORE: A man was killed in a road accident in Baraigram Upazila of the district on Thursday evening.

The deceased was identified as Shakhawat Hossain, 32, son of Abdul Khaleq of Berpara Mohalla under Bonpara Municipality. He lived in Dhaka for work purpose.

Local sources said Shakhawat was coming to his village home from Dhaka riding by a motorcycle.

On his way, a Sirajganj-bound truck from Natore hit the motorcycle in front of Nur e Alam Filling Station on the Bonpara-Hatikumrul-Dhaka Highway at around 7:30pm, leaving him dead on the spot.

Being informed, police recovered the body.

However, the law enforcers seized the truck but its driver managed to flee the scene.

Bonpara Highway PS OC Mashiur Rahman confirmed the incident.

NETRAKONA: An elderly man was killed in a road accident in Sadar Upazila of the district on Thursday afternoon.

The deceased was identified as Ekdil Mia, 70, a resident of Kandulia Village in the upazila.

Police and local sources said Ekdil Mia was drinking tea at a stall in Bala Kalibari area under Bangla Union in the upazila in the afternoon.

At that time, a speedy motorcycle driven by Yasir Arafat, 15, son of Rafiqul Islam of the area, hit him there after losing its control over the steering, leaving Ekdil Mia seriously injured.

Locals rescued the injured and rushed him to Netrakona Adhunik Sadar Hospital, where the on-duty doctor referred him to Mymensingh Medical College Hospital (MMCH) following the deterioration of his condition.

Later, Ekdil Mia succumbed to his injuries on the way to the MMCH.

Being informed, police recovered the body and handed it over to the deceased's family members without autopsy as per their request.

Netrakona Model PS OC Khandaker Shaqer Ahmed confirmed the incident.

CUMILLA: A man and his wife were killed in a road accident in Sadar Upazila of the district on Thursday afternoon.

The deceased were identified as Nasir Uddin, 52, son of late Taib Ali, an inhabitant of Kushiara Village under Daudkandi Upazila in the district, and his wife Sharifa Akter, 45.

Police and local sources said the husband and wife were going home from Cumilla City in the afternoon riding by a motorcycle. When they reached Kotbari area, a bus hit the motorcycle. They both fell on the road. At that time, they were crushed by another bus and died on the spot.

Being informed police recovered the bodies from the scene.

Moynamati PS OC Belal Uddin Jahangir confirmed the incident, adding that necessary steps will be taken in this connection.

THAKURGAON: A young man was killed in a road accident in Pirganj Upazila of the district on Wednesday.

The deceased was identified as Arifur Rahman, 24, son of late Abul Kalam Azad, a resident of Ranahatta Village in Haripur Upazila of the district.

Police and local sources said Arifur was going to Ranishankail from Pirganj in the afternoon riding by a motorcycle.

On his way, an ambulance coming from opposite direction hit the motorcycle in Gargaon area on the Pirganj-Ranishankail Road, leaving him seriously injured.

Locals rescued the injured and rushed him to Pirganj Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor declared Arifur dead.

Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Thakurgaon Adhunik Sadar Hospital morgue for an autopsy.

However, the driver of the ambulance managed to flee the scene along with his vehicle.

Pirganj PS OC Jahangir Alam confirmed the incident, adding that filing of an unnatural death case with the PS is underway in this connection.

SHERPUR: Two local activists of BCL were killed in a road accident in Nakla Upazila of the district.

The deceased were identified as Rabbi, 20, and Wasim, 20, residents of Mocharchar area in the upazila. Both them were local BCL activists.

Police sources said a wood-laden truck was parked on the road in Kaida area on Tuesday night. At that time, a speedy motorcycle carrying the duo hit the truck from the opposite direction after losing its control over the steering, and fell down on the road, which left Rabbi dead on the spot and Wasim severely injured.

Critically injured Wasim was rushed to the MMCH for treatment.

Later, Wasim succumbed to his injuries there on Wednesday morning while undergoing treatment.

Being informed, police recovered the bodies and sent those to the MMCH morgue for autopsies.









