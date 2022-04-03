

Unplanned fishery damages govt roads at Bhaluka

According to field sources, in different areas of the upazila, fisheries have been raised by local influential people. None is daring to protest them because of their strong influence.

In this situation, victim locals have complained to the deputy commissioner (DC) of Mymensingh, seeking remedy in this regard.

While talking with this correspondent of The Daily Observer, a good number of victims said, after taking rent of beels (water bodies), local influential people have been continuing fish farming for years after years; they are ignoring all rules and regulations for fisheries.

Without repairing banks of their fisheries, they are continuing their farms. Roads and houses are getting damaged. Even locals are threatened by them for protesting.

During a visit, it was learnt, one Sujan Mia of Bhaluka Municipality area has taken rent of Chhotobila Beel (water body) of Bahirpathar Village in the upazila. He has taken it rent at a rate of Tk 4,000-4,500 per katha. The beel is of 20 acres. He has been fishing in the beel for the last ten years.

Due to his reckless fish farming, many living houses have been under threat. But despite repeated requests, he did not repair banks of his farm.

A land owner of the beel Tajuddin Ahmed Tanvir said, over the last ten years, many houses have got abolished into the Beel. We have asked the farm owner for several times for repairing its banks, but he did not pay heed to this, he added. Even he did not give any money over the years, he added.

Besides, houses of Mohammad Ali, Chan Mia and Shahjahan and others have been vanished into the beel.

In this regard, seeking remedy, an application was submitted to the DC by Taj Uddin Ahmed Tanvir on behalf of victims.

In other areas of the upazila, influential fish farmers are damaging public roads and houses of locals.

Recently, Panashail Road in Bhaluka got collapsed at Kharuakhali area due to a fisheries belonging to one Jalal Uddin. It halted communication on the road. Later on, the road was repaired to restore communication.

Equally both sides of the Medila Road have been under threat because of unplanned fishery. The government is losing lakhs of Taka for repairing these broken roads yearly.

When contacted, Sujan Mia admitted the damage. He said, broken houses will be repaired.

Kamrul Hasan Pathan, member secretary of BAPA (Bangladesh Poribesh Andolon)-Bhaluka, said, without abiding by norms, a section of influential fish farmers are causing crores of taka damage to the government; serious public sufferings are created on these damaged roads; and in this regard there is no overseeing by the upazila administration.

Bhaluka Upazila Nirbahi Officer Salma Khatun said, after inquiry, necessary measures will be taken in this regard.









