Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 3 April, 2022, 3:20 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Countryside

Unplanned fishery damages govt roads at Bhaluka

Published : Sunday, 3 April, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 109
Md Asaduzzaman Sumon

Unplanned fishery damages govt roads at Bhaluka

Unplanned fishery damages govt roads at Bhaluka

BHALUKA, MYMENSINGH, Apr 2: Numerous government roads and living houses are getting damaged due to unplanned fishery in Bhaluka Upazila of the district.
According to field sources, in different areas of the upazila, fisheries have been raised by local influential people. None is daring to protest them because of their strong influence.
In this situation, victim locals have complained to the deputy commissioner (DC) of Mymensingh, seeking remedy in this regard.  
While talking with this correspondent of The Daily Observer, a good number of victims said, after taking rent of beels (water bodies), local influential people have been continuing fish farming for years after years; they are ignoring all rules and regulations for fisheries.
Without repairing banks of their fisheries, they are continuing their farms. Roads and houses are getting damaged. Even locals are threatened by them for protesting.
During a visit, it was learnt, one Sujan Mia of Bhaluka Municipality area has taken rent of Chhotobila Beel (water body) of Bahirpathar Village in the upazila. He has taken it rent at a rate of Tk 4,000-4,500 per katha. The beel is of 20 acres. He has been fishing in the beel for the last ten years.
Due to his reckless fish farming, many living houses have been under threat. But despite repeated requests, he did not repair banks of his farm.
A land owner of the beel Tajuddin Ahmed Tanvir said, over the last ten years, many houses have got abolished into the Beel. We have asked the farm owner for several times for repairing its banks, but he did not pay heed to this, he added. Even he did not give any money over the years, he added.
Besides, houses of Mohammad Ali, Chan Mia and Shahjahan and others have been vanished into the beel.
In this regard, seeking remedy, an application was submitted to the DC by Taj Uddin Ahmed Tanvir on behalf of victims.
In other areas of the upazila, influential fish farmers are damaging public roads and houses of locals.
Recently, Panashail Road in Bhaluka got collapsed at Kharuakhali area due to a fisheries belonging to one Jalal Uddin. It halted communication on the road. Later on, the road was repaired to restore communication.
Equally both sides of the Medila Road have been under threat because of unplanned fishery. The government is losing lakhs of Taka for repairing these broken roads yearly.
When contacted, Sujan Mia admitted the damage. He said, broken houses will be repaired.
Kamrul Hasan Pathan, member secretary  of BAPA (Bangladesh Poribesh Andolon)-Bhaluka, said, without abiding by norms, a section of influential fish farmers are causing crores of taka damage to the government; serious public sufferings are created on these damaged roads; and in this regard there is no overseeing by the upazila administration.
Bhaluka Upazila Nirbahi Officer Salma Khatun said, after inquiry, necessary measures will be taken in this regard.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Smooth supply of essentials underscored in Khulna
Awareness programme on incurable disease held in Kishoreganj
Farmers expect bumper maize production at Atrai
46 detained on different charges in four districts
Three minors drown at Derai
Initiative taken to distribute jute seed, fertiliser to 21,000 Gaibandha farmers
Thrust on considering autistic people as worthy citizens of country
Crop-protection dyke in Netrakona repaired in time


Latest News
Move to the streets: Imran Khan appeals ahead of no-trust vote
China to back military-ruled Myanmar regardless of situation
Housewife's body exhumed in Noakhali
Joy’s maiden ton denies South Africa big lead
Missing Chinese national’s body recovered in Cox’s Bazar
Benapole violence: Municipality councilor held with arms
Bangladesh dismissed for 298 after Joy's epic 137
Reforms in NBR needed for trade facilitation: Mannan
No compromise about dishonest judicial officials: CJ
AL national council likely in Dec: Quader
Most Read News
Mastermind, three others held in AL leader Tipu murder
US cancels its ballistic missile test
Two Myanmar nationals detained with drugs worth Tk 8cr
Essentials price will not rise in Ramadan: FBCCI
Kyiv silent on airstrike in Russia, 3,000 flee Mariupol
Move to the streets: Imran Khan appeals ahead of no-trust vote
Fifa World Cup 2022 match schedule
Death toll from Mykolaiv rocket attack rises to 33
Germany, Spain in World Cup clash as Iran and USA vow to put politics aside
Sri Lanka to play two Tests in Bangladesh in May
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft