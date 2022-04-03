Video
Sunday, 3 April, 2022, 3:19 AM
Home Foreign News

India and Nepal restore rail links

Published : Sunday, 3 April, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 126

Nepal's Prime Minister Sher Bahadur Deuba speaks his Indian counterpart Narendra Modi ahead of their meeting at Hyderabad House in New Delhi, India April 2. Photo : Reuters

Indo-Nepal border issue should be addressed responsibly: Foreign Secretary
NEW DELHI, Apr 2: India and Nepal restored passenger rail services between them on Saturday, as Kathmandu is increasingly wooed by China.
Nepal has traditionally done a balancing act between New Delhi and Beijing, but analysts believe Indian influence over Kathmandu has been dwindling as China pours heavy investment into the landlocked Himalayan country.
But Nepalese prime minister Sher Bahadur Deuba made India his first foreign destination since he returned to power last year.
As part of a three-day visit, he met his Indian counterpart Narendra Modi on Saturday and they virtually flagged off a passenger train connecting the eastern Indian state of Bihar with Nepal.
It is the first such rail link between the neighbours since services were halted for upgrades in 2014.
Both leaders agreed to prioritise trade and cross-border connectivity initiatives, Modi said.
"Such schemes will make a wonderful contribution for smooth, hassle-free exchange of people between the two countries," he said.
The two countries also finalised agreements on the supply of petroleum products and released a joint vision statement on power sector cooperation.
Deuba's journey south comes just days after Chinese foreign minister Wang Yi visited Nepal and India.
Meanwhile, there was a general understanding that the boundary issue between India and Nepal needed to be addressed in a responsible manner through dialogue and its politicisation should be avoided, Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla said on Saturday.
He made the comments at a media briefing following wide-ranging talks between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his visiting Nepalese counterpart Sher Bahadur Deuba.
In his statement to the media, Nepal PM Deuba said the boundary issue was discussed and he urged PM Modi to resolve it through the establishment of a bilateral mechanism.
Mr Shringla said the issue was briefly discussed.
"The issue was briefly discussed. There was a general understanding that both sides needed to address this in a responsible manner through discussion and dialogue in the spirit of our close and friendly relations and politicisation of such issues needs to be avoided," he said.
Mr Shringla was replying to a question on the issue.
"I think there was a sense that we should address it through discussion and dialogue," he added.
Ties between India and Nepal came under severe strain after Nepal published a new political map in 2020 that showed the three Indian territories - Limpiyadhura, Kalapani and Lipulekh - as part of Nepal.
On its part, India reacted sharply, calling it a "unilateral act" and cautioning Kathmandu that such "artificial enlargement" of territorial claims will not be acceptable to it.
The row started after Defence Minister Rajnath Singh inaugurated an 80-km-long strategically crucial road connecting the Lipulekh pass with Dharchula in Uttarakhand in May 2020.
Nepal protested the inauguration of the road claiming that it passed through its territory and came out with the new map weeks later.
Mr Shringla visited Nepal in November 2020 with an aim to reset the ties. Mr Shringla's trip was followed by a visit to India by then Nepalese foreign minister Pradeep Kumar Gyawali.    -NDTV




