Russia says cooperation in space only possible once sanctions are lifted

You Might Also Like

You Might Also Like

Deputy Minister for Education Mahibul Hasan Chowdhury Nawfel, MP, distributes "Iftar and Sehri items" among the common people of Jamalkhan Road in Chottogram (Ward No 21). photo: observer

Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury

Developed & Maintenance by i2soft

Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.E-mail: [email protected]